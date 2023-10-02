National Basketball Association James Harden to skip 76ers media day as he seeks trade to Clippers Published Oct. 2, 2023 12:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The James Harden saga is still ongoing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The star guard will not be reporting for the team's media day on Monday, according to multiple reports. Harden's move to skip media day is related to the 76ers not trading him to the LA Clippers this offseason, ESPN reported.

Harden exercised his $35.6 million player option at the start of the offseason to try and facilitate a move to the Clippers. While the 76ers attempted to honor Harden's request, the team reportedly ended trade talks with the Clippers in early August and planned to bring him into training camp.

Just two days later, Harden called 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar" and said that he'll "never be a part of an organization that he's a part of" during an Adidas marketing event in China on Aug. 14. Harden was fined $100,000 by the league for that statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the lead-up to training camp, the 76ers and Clippers have discussed a possible trade involving Harden, but there "doesn't appear to be any traction," ESPN reported.

James Harden wants trade from 76ers, calls GM Daryl Morey 'a liar'

Morey confirmed that report when speaking to reporters at media day on Monday.

"He continues to seek a trade, and we're working with his representation to resolve that in the best way for the 76ers and for all parties," Morey said.

The 76ers will begin training camp Tuesday with the start of camp being held on Colorado State's campus. It isn't known if Harden will be with the team when they travel to Colorado later on Monday.

"We expect him to participate [in training camp] like any other player," Morey said.

Morey, who first traded for Harden when he was the general manager of the Houston Rockets in 2012, admitted that the situation was tough for him as the two have worked together in 10 of the last 11 seasons.

"I think it was hard he felt like that was the right course of action for him at that point," Morey said. "What can I say?

"I think he's a tremendous player who can help us if he chooses to be here."

The situation surrounding Harden made it difficult for the 76ers to make many notable adds during the offseason. The team has struggled to get past the second round of the postseason, despite making it to the playoffs in each of the last six seasons. Philly has been knocked out in the Eastern Conference semifinals in all three years Morey has been at the helm. In addition, a pair of the 76ers' top rivals in the Eastern Conference have both traded for star players in the past week, with the Bucks acquiring Damian Lillard and the Celtics obtaining Jrue Holiday.

Morey isn't panicking though entering the season.

"I understand there's skepticism. I understand there's a lot of things to figure out," Morey said. "Give us time, for me to work in the front office and get the players here that will help us win, and give Coach Nurse time to figure out how to put together a championship squad."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Philadelphia 76ers James Harden

share