How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft: Date, time, TV channel
The 2023 NBA Draft is just around the corner. Here are the full details on how you can watch all the action at Barclays Center:
When is the 2023 NBA Draft? What time does it start?
The 2023 NBA Draft is on Thursday, June 22, 2023 and coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET.
How can I watch the 2023 NBA Draft? What channel will it be on?
The 2023 NBA Draft will be available on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App. ABC will broadcast the first round while ESPN will carry the full event.
How can I stream the NBA Draft?
You can stream the NBA Draft on any streaming service that carries ABC or ESPN like Sling or YouTube TV.
How can I watch the NBA Draft for free?
If you have an antenna that picks up ABC, you can watch the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft for free.
Where is the NBA Draft?
The 2023 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
What is the 2023 NBA Draft order?
The San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, and Portland Trail Blazers have the top-three picks in the draft. The full NBA Draft order is available here.
Who has the first pick in the NBA Draft?
The Spurs won the number one pick in the 2023 draft through the NBA Draft Lottery. They are widely expected to take Victor Wembanyama from France.
Who are some of the top prospects in the NBA Draft?
Some of the notable 2023 NBA Draft prospects include Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson. Check out more prospects in our 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
What are the full 2023 NBA Draft results?
You can track the full NBA Draft Results here.
-
Wizards trade Bradley Beal to Suns for Chris Paul, multiple picks
2023 NBA free agency tracker: Draymond Green opts out; What's next for Chris Paul?
Bradley Beal trade leaves NBA in state of confusion
-
3-time Sixth Man award winner Lou Williams announces retirement
Ja Morant suspension: What NBA insiders are saying about league's decision
Michael Jordan's decision to sell Hornets leaves some team decisions in flux
-
Bradley Beal trade to Suns causes big shift in 2023 NBA title odds
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2023 NBA Draft Order: Complete list of picks by team
-
Wizards trade Bradley Beal to Suns for Chris Paul, multiple picks
2023 NBA free agency tracker: Draymond Green opts out; What's next for Chris Paul?
Bradley Beal trade leaves NBA in state of confusion
-
3-time Sixth Man award winner Lou Williams announces retirement
Ja Morant suspension: What NBA insiders are saying about league's decision
Michael Jordan's decision to sell Hornets leaves some team decisions in flux
-
Bradley Beal trade to Suns causes big shift in 2023 NBA title odds
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2023 NBA Draft Order: Complete list of picks by team