National Basketball Association
Errors on Kobe Bryant's statue outside Lakers' arena have been corrected
National Basketball Association

Errors on Kobe Bryant's statue outside Lakers' arena have been corrected

Updated Apr. 9, 2024 9:54 p.m. ET

Several errors on the marble base of the statue of Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant outside the team's downtown arena have been corrected.

The changes were made in time for the Lakers' regular-season home finale against Golden State on Tuesday night. The 19-foot bronze statue, which was unveiled in early February, is already a popular photo spot and meeting point for Lakers fans.

But the names of former NBA players Jose Calderon and Von Wafer were misspelled on the base in a rendering of the box score from Bryant's 81-point game in January 2006, along with a misspelling of the phrase "Coach's Decision." There were also minor formatting mistakes in another spot on the busy base of the statue, which displays many of Bryant's accomplishments.

A spot featuring a facsimile of Bryant's signature also has been changed to read "Kobe," instead of "Kobe 24." The bronze figure of Bryant is wearing the No. 8 jersey he wore in the first half of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statue is the first of three planned to honor Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in January 2020, according to Bryant's widow, Vanessa.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Bronny James NBA Draft odds: Lakers aiming to pair LeBron-Bronny?

2024 Bronny James NBA Draft odds: Lakers aiming to pair LeBron-Bronny?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes