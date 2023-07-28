MLS Lionel Messi's MLS Golden Boot odds on the move since Inter Miami CF signing Published Jul. 28, 2023 3:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Lionel Messi has played only two games with Inter Miami CF , and he's already impacting the betting odds.

In his first game with the club, Leo's late goal helped Miami secure a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul. In his second showing with his new team, his two early goals helped lift the squad to a 4-0 rout of Atlanta United FC. Those incredible performances helped shorten Miami's odds of winning the MLS Cup from +3300 to +1900.

If that wasn't enough, Messi's Golden Boot odds (regular season leading scorer) are also on the move.

His odds to score the most goals in the league opened at +4000 but have dropped to +3500 after just two matches. Will La Pulga stay hot and claim the Boot at the end of the season? Let's take a look at the odds.

GOLDEN BOOT ODDS*

Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Denis Bouanga, Los Angeles FC: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Giorgios Giakoumakis, Atlanta United FC: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Julian Carranza, Philadelphia: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Cristian Espinoza, San Jose: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Alan Pulido, Sporting KC: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Lucas Zelarayan, Columbus Crew:+2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Daniel Gazdag, Philadelphia: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Carlos Vela, Los Angeles FC: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Amine Bassi, Houston:+3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Christian Benteke, D.C. United: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Lionel Messi, Nashville SC: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

*Odds as of 7/28/2023

Hany Mukhtar has the shortest odds to win the Golden Boot at +300. The midfielder for Nashville SC currently leads the league in goals, with a total of 13 goals so far this season. Further down the odds board is San Jose's Cristian Espinoza (+1800), who's making some noise of his own with 11 goals.

Messi is much further down the odds board. The superstar currently has a total of three goals in two games — which means he has some ground to make up to catch up with the competition. However, if he continues at this historic pace, with 12 games left in the MLS season, +3500 might be worth a sprinkle.

Never doubt greatness, right?

Is MLS being UNFAIRLY criticized after Lionel Messi's UNREAL performance? Alexi Lalas and David Mosse react to Lionel Messi's AMAZING performance for Inter Miami against Atlanta.

Are you throwing some cash on Messi to make a run and claim the Golden Boot award at the end of the MLS season? Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the action unfolds!

