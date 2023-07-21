Lionel Messi Lionel Messi to come off bench in MLS debut for Inter Miami Updated Jul. 21, 2023 8:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Lionel Messi's highly-anticipated first action for Inter Miami will see the Argentinian superstar start on the bench.

Messi arrived for his new team's clash against Mexico's Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup just under two hours before kickoff at DRV PNK Stadium, but on the official team list named among the substitutes.

The move was expected, due to Messi's lack of recent competitive action and his limited training activity since announcing his move to Major League Soccer.

Also starting on the bench was fellow new arrival Sergio Busquets, who enjoyed many successful years playing alongside Messi at Barcelona.

Messi looked relaxed as he exited the team bus and strolled into the stadium, stopping briefly to pose for selfies with fans.

The 36-year-old has been hailed as a monumentally significant signing for Inter Miami, MLS in general, and American soccer as a whole, his switch coming just eight months after he led Argentina to a dramatic World Cup triumph.

However, some patience is required before he plays a full role. Messi has not played 90 minutes since he scored in Argentina's 2-0 friendly international victory over Australia in Beijing on June 15. Busquets, meanwhile, has not seen competitive action since May 28.

There was, no surprise, some heavyweight celebrity presence too. LeBron James was in the building, posing for photographs pre-game with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and his former pop star wife Victoria. Serena Williams was nearby, as was Kim Kardashian, looking on as Messi made his way to the bench and the pre-match festivities came to a close.

Messi and James shared a warm embrace and some kind words were passed - from arguably one GOAT to another - as the crowd chanted Messi's name.

