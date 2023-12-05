Copa América 2024 Copa América draw: Date, groups, channel and how to watch Published Dec. 5, 2023 10:04 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The draw for the 2024 Copa América will take place on Thursday at the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 Copa América, which will be hosted by 14 cities across the United States from June 20 to July 14 and broadcast on the FOX family of networks.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be broadcast on FS1 as well as the FOX Sports app on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Which countries are participating in the 2024 Copa América?

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) will have its 10 member teams represented. Four teams from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) — the United States, Mexico, Jamaica and Panama — also qualified for the tournament through the CONCACAF Nations League. The final two teams will be determined in play-off games on March 23.

How will the groups for the 2024 Copa América be determined?

Teams are placed into four pots based on their FIFA ranking. Pot 1 will consist of Argentina, Brazil, the United States and Mexico and each of them will be placed in different groups. The process is repeated until there are four four-team groups with a team from each pot.

Here are the four pots:

POT 1

Argentina

Brazil

United States

Mexico

POT 2

Uruguay

Colombia

Peru

Ecuador

POT 3

Chile

Panama

Venezuela

Paraguay

POT 4

Jamaica

Bolivia

Play-off 1 winner

Play-off 2 winner

