2024 Copa America odds: Argentina, Brazil open as co-favorites to win

The 16-team Copa America men's soccer tournament, which features top squads from South America and North America, will be held from June 20 to July 14.

The draw will be broadcast Thursday on FS1 and the FOX Sports app starting at 7:30 p.m. ET from Miami.

The 48th Copa America will be played at 14 venues across the United States.

The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) is in Group C. The USMNT's first match will be June 23 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, against an opponent to be determined.

As for the betting market, Lionel Messi and Argentina, along with Brazil, have opened as the pre-tournament co-favorites.

Let's take a look at the early odds to win Copa America:

ODDS TO WIN COPA AMERICA 2024 *

Argentina: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Brazil: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Uruguay: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Colombia: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

United States: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Mexico: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Chile: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Ecuador: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Paraguay: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Peru: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Canada: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Costa Rica: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

* as of 12/7/2023

The group stage runs through July 2, with the quarterfinals July 4-6.

The semifinals are July 9-10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The third-place match is on July 13 in Charlotte, and the final will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 14.

Here are the previous Copa America championship matches:

2021: Argentina def. Brazil

2019: Brazil def. Peru

2016: Chile def. Argentina

2015: Chile def. Argentina

2011: Uruguay def. Paraguay

2007: Brazil def. Argentina

2004: Brazil def. Argentina

2001: Colombia def. Mexico

1999: Brazil def. Uruguay

1997: Brazil def. Bolivia

1995: Uruguay def. Brazil

1993: Argentina def. Mexico

1991: Argentina def. Brazil

1989: Brazil def. Uruguay

1987: Uruguay def. Chile

1983: Uruguay def. Brazil

1979: Paraguay def. Chile

1975: Peru def. Colombia

1967: Uruguay def. Argentina

1963: Bolivia def. Paraguay

1959: Uruguay def. Argentina

1959: Argentina def. Brazil

1957: Argentina def. Brazil

1956: Uruguay def. Chile

1955: Argentina def. Chile

1953: Paraguay def. Brazil

1949: Brazil def. Paraguay

1947: Argentina def. Paraguay

1946: Argentina def. Brazil

1945: Argentina def. Brazil

1942: Uruguay def. Argentina

1941: Argentina def. Uruguay

1939: Peru def. Uruguay

1937: Argentina def. Brazil

1935: Uruguay def. Argentina

1929: Argentina def. Paraguay

1927: Argentina def. Uruguay

1926: Uruguay def. Argentina

1925: Argentina def. Brazil

1924: Uruguay def. Argentina

1923: Uruguay def. Argentina

1922: Brazil def. Paraguay

1921: Argentina def. Brazil

1920: Uruguay def. Argentina

1919: Brazil def. Uruguay

1917: Uruguay def. Argentina

1916: Uruguay def. Argentina

COPA AMERICA CHAMPIONSHIPS/RUNNER-UP FINISHES

Argentina: 15/14

Uruguay: 15/6

Brazil: 9/12

Paraguay: 2/6

Chile: 2/4

Peru: 2/1

Bolivia: 1/1

Colombia: 1/1

Mexico: 0/2

