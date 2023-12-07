2024 Copa America odds: Argentina, Brazil open as co-favorites to win
The 16-team Copa America men's soccer tournament, which features top squads from South America and North America, will be held from June 20 to July 14.
The draw will be broadcast Thursday on FS1 and the FOX Sports app starting at 7:30 p.m. ET from Miami.
The 48th Copa America will be played at 14 venues across the United States.
You can catch all of the action on FOX and its networks and streaming on the FOX Sports app.
The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) is in Group C. The USMNT's first match will be June 23 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, against an opponent to be determined.
As for the betting market, Lionel Messi and Argentina, along with Brazil, have opened as the pre-tournament co-favorites.
Let's take a look at the early odds to win Copa America:
ODDS TO WIN COPA AMERICA 2024 *
Argentina: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Brazil: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Uruguay: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Colombia: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
United States: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Mexico: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Chile: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Ecuador: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Paraguay: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Peru: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Canada: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)
Costa Rica: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)
* as of 12/7/2023
RELATED: Copa América draw: Date, groups, channel, how to watch
The group stage runs through July 2, with the quarterfinals July 4-6.
The semifinals are July 9-10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The third-place match is on July 13 in Charlotte, and the final will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 14.
Here are the previous Copa America championship matches:
2021: Argentina def. Brazil
2019: Brazil def. Peru
2016: Chile def. Argentina
2015: Chile def. Argentina
2011: Uruguay def. Paraguay
2007: Brazil def. Argentina
2004: Brazil def. Argentina
2001: Colombia def. Mexico
1999: Brazil def. Uruguay
1997: Brazil def. Bolivia
1995: Uruguay def. Brazil
1993: Argentina def. Mexico
1991: Argentina def. Brazil
1989: Brazil def. Uruguay
1987: Uruguay def. Chile
1983: Uruguay def. Brazil
1979: Paraguay def. Chile
1975: Peru def. Colombia
1967: Uruguay def. Argentina
1963: Bolivia def. Paraguay
1959: Uruguay def. Argentina
1959: Argentina def. Brazil
1957: Argentina def. Brazil
1956: Uruguay def. Chile
1955: Argentina def. Chile
1953: Paraguay def. Brazil
1949: Brazil def. Paraguay
1947: Argentina def. Paraguay
1946: Argentina def. Brazil
1945: Argentina def. Brazil
1942: Uruguay def. Argentina
1941: Argentina def. Uruguay
1939: Peru def. Uruguay
1937: Argentina def. Brazil
1935: Uruguay def. Argentina
1929: Argentina def. Paraguay
1927: Argentina def. Uruguay
1926: Uruguay def. Argentina
1925: Argentina def. Brazil
1924: Uruguay def. Argentina
1923: Uruguay def. Argentina
1922: Brazil def. Paraguay
1921: Argentina def. Brazil
1920: Uruguay def. Argentina
1919: Brazil def. Uruguay
1917: Uruguay def. Argentina
1916: Uruguay def. Argentina
COPA AMERICA CHAMPIONSHIPS/RUNNER-UP FINISHES
Argentina: 15/14
Uruguay: 15/6
Brazil: 9/12
Paraguay: 2/6
Chile: 2/4
Peru: 2/1
Bolivia: 1/1
Colombia: 1/1
Mexico: 0/2
Who are you backing to win the 2024 Copa America tournament? Follow FOX Sports for the latest soccer news.