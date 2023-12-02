Euro 2024: Groups, full schedule and how to watch
The 2024 European Championship is coming! The full tournament will be broadcast on the FOX family of networks from June 14-July 14, 2024 in Germany. The draw, which took place Dec. 2, placed the 21 qualified teams, and three playoff spots into six groups of four.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Euro 2024. For more, check out 10 can't-miss group games, as well as a full group-by-group breakdown.
GROUPS
Group A
A1: Germany
A2: Scotland
A3: Hungary
A4: Switzerland
Group B
B1: Spain
B2: Croatia
B3: Italy
B4: Albania
Group C
C1: Slovenia
C2: Denmark
C3: Serbia
C4: England
Group D
D1: Play-off Winner A
D2: Netherlands
D3: Austria
D4: France
Group E
E1: Belgium
E2: Slovakia
E3: Romania
E4: Play-off Winner B
Group F
F1: Turkey
F2: Play-off Winner C
F3: Portugal
F4: Czechia
FULL SCHEDULE
All times Eastern. Broadcast information is to be determined.
GROUP STAGE
June 14
Germany vs Scotland, 3 p.m.
June 15
Hungary vs Switzerland, 9 a.m.
Spain vs Croatia, 12 p.m.
Italy vs Albania, 3 p.m.
June 16
Play-off winner A vs Netherlands, 9 a.m.
Slovenia vs Denmark, 12 p.m.
Serbia vs England, 3 p.m.
June 17
Romania vs Play-off winner B, 9 a.m.
Belgium vs Slovakia, 12 p.m.
Austria vs France, 3 p.m.
June 18
Turkey vs Play-off winner C, 12 p.m.
Portugal vs Czechia, 3 p.m.
June 19
Croatia vs Albania, 9 a.m.
Germany vs Hungary, 12 p.m.
Scotland vs Switzerland, 3 p.m.
June 20
Slovenia vs Serbia, 9 a.m.
Denmark vs England, 12 p.m.
Spain vs Italy, 3 p.m.
June 21
Slovakia vs Play-off winner B, 9 a.m.
Play-off winner A vs Austria, 12 p.m.
Netherlands vs France, 3 p.m.
June 22
Play-off winner C vs Czechia, 9 a.m.
Turkey vs Portugal, 12 p.m.
Belgium vs Romania, 3 p.m.
June 23
Switzerland vs Germany, 3 p.m.
Scotland vs Hungary, 3 p.m.
June 24
Croatia vs Italy, 3 p.m.
Albania vs Spain, 3 p.m.
June 25
Netherlands vs Austria, 12 p.m.
France vs Play-off winner A, 12 p.m.
England vs Slovenia, 3 p.m.
Denmark vs Serbia, 3 p.m.
June 26
Slovakia vs Romania, 12 p.m.
Play-off winner B vs Belgium, 12 p.m.
Czechia vs Turkey, 3 p.m.
Play-off winner C vs Portugal, 3 p.m.
ROUND OF 16
June 29
2A vs 2B, 12 p.m.
1A vs 2C, 3 p.m.
June 30
1C vs 3D/E/F, 12 p.m.
1B vs 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m.
July 1
2D vs 2E, 12 p.m.
1F vs 3A/B/C, 3 p.m.
July 2
1E vs 3A/B/C/D, 12 p.m.
1D vs 2F, 3 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
July 5
W39 vs W37, 12 p.m.
W41 vs W42, 3 p.m.
July 6
W40 vs W38, 12 p.m.
W43 vs W44, 3 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
July 9
W45 vs W46, 3 p.m.
July 10
W47 vs W48, 3 p.m.
FINAL
July 14
W49 vs W50, 3 p.m.
+ Which matches in the group stage are can't-miss? Doug McIntyre highlights the games you have to see. (Read more)
+ Which group is the Group of Death? Let's just say watch out for Group B. Here's our full breakdown of the groups. (Read more)
+ Of all the chapters of Cristiano Ronaldo’s career, the one taking place right now is without question among the most surprising. It looked like most of the book on Ronaldo’s time at soccer’s peak was written. Yet here we are, with Ronaldo having quietly pieced together a spectacular comeback year, while Portugal enters next summer’s European Championship as one of the favorites. And no, those two things are not coincidental. (Read more)
