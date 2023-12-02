Euro Cup Euro 2024: Groups, full schedule and how to watch Updated Dec. 6, 2023 4:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 European Championship is coming! The full tournament will be broadcast on the FOX family of networks from June 14-July 14, 2024 in Germany. The draw, which took place Dec. 2, placed the 21 qualified teams, and three playoff spots into six groups of four.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Euro 2024. For more, check out 10 can't-miss group games , as well as a full group-by-group breakdown .

GROUPS

Group A

A1: Germany

A2: Scotland

A3: Hungary

A4: Switzerland

Group B

B1: Spain

B2: Croatia

B3: Italy

B4: Albania

Group C

C1: Slovenia

C2: Denmark

C3: Serbia

C4: England

Group D

D1: Play-off Winner A

D2: Netherlands

D3: Austria

D4: France

Group E

E1: Belgium

E2: Slovakia

E3: Romania

E4: Play-off Winner B

Group F

F1: Turkey

F2: Play-off Winner C

F3: Portugal

F4: Czechia

FULL SCHEDULE

All times Eastern. Broadcast information is to be determined.

GROUP STAGE

June 14

Germany vs Scotland, 3 p.m.

June 15

Hungary vs Switzerland, 9 a.m.

Spain vs Croatia, 12 p.m.

Italy vs Albania, 3 p.m.

June 16

Play-off winner A vs Netherlands, 9 a.m.

Slovenia vs Denmark, 12 p.m.

Serbia vs England, 3 p.m.

June 17

Romania vs Play-off winner B, 9 a.m.

Belgium vs Slovakia, 12 p.m.

Austria vs France, 3 p.m.

June 18

Turkey vs Play-off winner C, 12 p.m.

Portugal vs Czechia, 3 p.m.

June 19

Croatia vs Albania, 9 a.m.

Germany vs Hungary, 12 p.m.

Scotland vs Switzerland, 3 p.m.

June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia, 9 a.m.

Denmark vs England, 12 p.m.

Spain vs Italy, 3 p.m.

June 21

Slovakia vs Play-off winner B, 9 a.m.

Play-off winner A vs Austria, 12 p.m.

Netherlands vs France, 3 p.m.

June 22

Play-off winner C vs Czechia, 9 a.m.

Turkey vs Portugal, 12 p.m.

Belgium vs Romania, 3 p.m.

June 23

Switzerland vs Germany, 3 p.m.

Scotland vs Hungary, 3 p.m.

June 24

Croatia vs Italy, 3 p.m.

Albania vs Spain, 3 p.m.

June 25

Netherlands vs Austria, 12 p.m.

France vs Play-off winner A, 12 p.m.

England vs Slovenia, 3 p.m.

Denmark vs Serbia, 3 p.m.

June 26

Slovakia vs Romania, 12 p.m.

Play-off winner B vs Belgium, 12 p.m.

Czechia vs Turkey, 3 p.m.

Play-off winner C vs Portugal, 3 p.m.

ROUND OF 16

June 29

2A vs 2B, 12 p.m.

1A vs 2C, 3 p.m.

June 30

1C vs 3D/E/F, 12 p.m.

1B vs 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m.

July 1

2D vs 2E, 12 p.m.

1F vs 3A/B/C, 3 p.m.

July 2

1E vs 3A/B/C/D, 12 p.m.

1D vs 2F, 3 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

July 5

W39 vs W37, 12 p.m.

W41 vs W42, 3 p.m.

July 6

W40 vs W38, 12 p.m.

W43 vs W44, 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

July 9

W45 vs W46, 3 p.m.

July 10

W47 vs W48, 3 p.m.

FINAL

July 14

W49 vs W50, 3 p.m.

Best reads ahead of Euro 2024

+ Which matches in the group stage are can't-miss? Doug McIntyre highlights the games you have to see. (Read more)

+ Which group is the Group of Death? Let's just say watch out for Group B. Here's our full breakdown of the groups. (Read more)

+ Of all the chapters of Cristiano Ronaldo’s career, the one taking place right now is without question among the most surprising. It looked like most of the book on Ronaldo’s time at soccer’s peak was written. Yet here we are, with Ronaldo having quietly pieced together a spectacular comeback year, while Portugal enters next summer’s European Championship as one of the favorites. And no, those two things are not coincidental. (Read more)

