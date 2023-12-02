MLS UEFA Euro 2024 odds: England, France early co-favorites Updated Dec. 2, 2023 1:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The draw for UEFA Euro 2024 men's soccer tournament was held in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday and shown on FS1.

The 17th UEFA European Championship will be held June 14-July 14 at stadiums across Germany.

UEFA Euro 2024 will be broadcast on FOX Sports, FS1, FS2 and FuboTV.

England and France are the pre-tournament betting co-favorites to win the title at +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total).

Italy, the Euro 2020 champion, is tied for seventh in odds with Netherlands at +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total).

ODDS TO WIN UEFA EURO 2024 *

England; +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

France: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Germany: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Spain: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Portugal: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Belgium: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Italy: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Netherlands: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Denmark: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Croatia: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Turkey: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Hungary: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Serbia: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Austria: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Scotland: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Switzerland: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Ukraine: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Romania: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Finland: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Czech Republic: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Poland: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Slovakia: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Greece: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Wales: : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Slovenia: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Israel: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Albania: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)

* as of 12/2/2023

Here are the previous UEFA Euro champions:

2020: Italy def. England

2016: Portugal def. France

2012: Spain def. Italy

2008: Spain def. Germany

2004: Greece def. Portugal

2000: France def. Italy

1996: Germany def. Czech Republic

1992: Denmark def. Germany

1988: Netherlands def. Soviet Union

1984: France def. Spain

1980: West Germany def. Belgium

1976: Czechoslovakia def. West Germany

1972: West Germany def. Soviet Union

1968: Italy def. Yugoslavia

1964: Spain def. Soviet Union

1960: Soviet Union def. Yugoslavia

Italy won the 2020 title, beating England 3–2 in a penalty shootout following a 1–1 draw. The tournament was played in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germany and Spain are tied for most Euro titles with three each, followed by Italy and France (two each).

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was the 2020 Player of the Tournament, becoming the first goalkeeper to win the award.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo won the top scorer award in 2020 with five goals and one assist.

Who are you backing to win the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in soccer and other sports.

