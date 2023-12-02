UEFA Euro 2024 odds: England, France early co-favorites
The draw for UEFA Euro 2024 men's soccer tournament was held in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday and shown on FS1.
The 17th UEFA European Championship will be held June 14-July 14 at stadiums across Germany.
UEFA Euro 2024 will be broadcast on FOX Sports, FS1, FS2 and FuboTV.
England and France are the pre-tournament betting co-favorites to win the title at +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total).
Italy, the Euro 2020 champion, is tied for seventh in odds with Netherlands at +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total).
ODDS TO WIN UEFA EURO 2024 *
England; +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
France: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Germany: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Spain: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Portugal: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Belgium: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Italy: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Netherlands: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Denmark: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Croatia: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Turkey: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Hungary: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Serbia: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Austria: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Scotland: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Switzerland: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Ukraine: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Romania: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Finland: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Czech Republic: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Poland: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Slovakia: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Greece: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Wales: : +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Slovenia: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Israel: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Albania: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)
* as of 12/2/2023
Here are the previous UEFA Euro champions:
2020: Italy def. England
2016: Portugal def. France
2012: Spain def. Italy
2008: Spain def. Germany
2004: Greece def. Portugal
2000: France def. Italy
1996: Germany def. Czech Republic
1992: Denmark def. Germany
1988: Netherlands def. Soviet Union
1984: France def. Spain
1980: West Germany def. Belgium
1976: Czechoslovakia def. West Germany
1972: West Germany def. Soviet Union
1968: Italy def. Yugoslavia
1964: Spain def. Soviet Union
1960: Soviet Union def. Yugoslavia
Italy won the 2020 title, beating England 3–2 in a penalty shootout following a 1–1 draw. The tournament was played in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Germany and Spain are tied for most Euro titles with three each, followed by Italy and France (two each).
Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was the 2020 Player of the Tournament, becoming the first goalkeeper to win the award.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo won the top scorer award in 2020 with five goals and one assist.
