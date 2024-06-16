UEFA Euro
UEFA Euro
Euro 2024 Golden Boot tracker: Top scorers and odds to win
Published Jun. 16, 2024 6:23 p.m. ET
The 2024 UEFA European Championship is underway in Munich and the goals have come flooding out of the gate, with a record-breaking 16 goals in the first four matches.
A popular prop bet during this event is predicting the winner of the Golden Boot, which is the award given to the player who scores the most goals in the tournament.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 with five goals. Czech Republic's Patrik Schick also scored five goals, but Ronaldo also had an assist, which is the first tiebreaker for the Golden Boot, followed by least minutes played.
Here are the top scorers of Euro 2024 so far and the favorites to win the award at BetMGM Sportsbook:
ADVERTISEMENT
EURO 2024 TOP SCORERS
- *Kai Havertz, Germany — 1 goal
- *Fabian Ruiz, Spain — 1 goal
- *Michel Aebischer — 1 goal
- Jude Bellingham, England — 1 goal
- Alvaro Morata, Spain — 1 goal
- Florian Wirtz, Germany — 1 goal
- Nicolo Barella, Italy — 1 goal
- Jamal Musiala, Germany — 1 goal
- Emre Can, Germany — 1 goal
- Niclas Fullkrug, Germany — 1 goal
- Breel Embolo, Switzerland — 1 goal
- Kwadwo Duah, Switzerland — 1 goal
- Barnabas Varga, Hungary — 1 goal
- Dani Carvajal, Spain — 1 goal
- Alessandro Bastoni, Italy — 1 goal
- Nedim Bajrami, Albania — 1 goal
- Adam Buksa, Poland — 1 goal
- Wout Weghorst, Netherlands — 1 goal
- Erik Janza, Slovenia — 1 goal
ODDS TO WIN EURO 2024 GOLDEN BOOT
*BetMGM odds as of June 16
- Kylian Mbappe — +400
- Harry Kane — +500
- Cristiano Ronaldo — +1000
- Romelu Lukaku — +1000
- Jude Bellingham — +1200
- Kai Havertz — +1200
- Alvaro Morata — +1800
- Niclas Fulkrug — +2000
- Florian Wirtz — +2000
- Cody Gakpo — +2200
- Olivier Giroud — +2500
- Antoine Griezmann — +3300
- Phil Foden — +3300
- Memphis Depay — +3300
- Ilkay Gundogan — +3300
- Bruno Fernandes — +3300
- Artem Dovbyk — +3300
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
recommended
-
Spain-Croatia, Saturday Euro predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Euro 2024 daily recap: Spain, Italy take early lead in Group of Death
UEFA Euro 2024 odds, picks: France, England remain favorites; Germany closing in
-
Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed by a fan in chaotic public training session
Euro 2024: Spain's secret weapon? The player who can't lose
Top 100 players of Copa America and Euro 2024
-
Albania scores first and fastest goal in Euros history 23 seconds into match with Italy
England-Serbia, Sunday Euro predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
in this topic
recommended
-
Spain-Croatia, Saturday Euro predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Euro 2024 daily recap: Spain, Italy take early lead in Group of Death
UEFA Euro 2024 odds, picks: France, England remain favorites; Germany closing in
-
Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed by a fan in chaotic public training session
Euro 2024: Spain's secret weapon? The player who can't lose
Top 100 players of Copa America and Euro 2024
-
Albania scores first and fastest goal in Euros history 23 seconds into match with Italy
England-Serbia, Sunday Euro predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica