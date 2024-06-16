UEFA Euro Euro 2024 Golden Boot tracker: Top scorers and odds to win Published Jun. 16, 2024 6:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 UEFA European Championship is underway in Munich and the goals have come flooding out of the gate, with a record-breaking 16 goals in the first four matches.

A popular prop bet during this event is predicting the winner of the Golden Boot, which is the award given to the player who scores the most goals in the tournament.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 with five goals. Czech Republic's Patrik Schick also scored five goals, but Ronaldo also had an assist, which is the first tiebreaker for the Golden Boot, followed by least minutes played.

Here are the top scorers of Euro 2024 so far and the favorites to win the award at BetMGM Sportsbook:

EURO 2024 TOP SCORERS

ODDS TO WIN EURO 2024 GOLDEN BOOT

*BetMGM odds as of June 16

Kylian Mbappe — +400

Harry Kane — +500

Cristiano Ronaldo — +1000

Romelu Lukaku — +1000

Jude Bellingham — +1200

Kai Havertz — +1200

Alvaro Morata — +1800

Niclas Fulkrug — +2000

Florian Wirtz — +2000

Cody Gakpo — +2200

Olivier Giroud — +2500

Antoine Griezmann — +3300

Phil Foden — +3300

Memphis Depay — +3300

Ilkay Gundogan — +3300

Bruno Fernandes — +3300

Artem Dovbyk — +3300

