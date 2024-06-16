Euro 2024 Golden Boot tracker: Top scorers and odds to win

UEFA Euro
Jun. 16, 2024

The 2024 UEFA European Championship is underway in Munich and the goals have come flooding out of the gate, with a record-breaking 16 goals in the first four matches.

A popular prop bet during this event is predicting the winner of the Golden Boot, which is the award given to the player who scores the most goals in the tournament. 

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 with five goals. Czech Republic's Patrik Schick also scored five goals, but Ronaldo also had an assist, which is the first tiebreaker for the Golden Boot, followed by least minutes played.

Here are the top scorers of Euro 2024 so far and the favorites to win the award at BetMGM Sportsbook:

EURO 2024 TOP SCORERS

  • *Kai Havertz, Germany — 1 goal
  • *Fabian Ruiz, Spain — 1 goal
  • *Michel Aebischer — 1 goal
  • Jude Bellingham, England — 1 goal
  • Alvaro Morata, Spain — 1 goal
  • Florian Wirtz, Germany — 1 goal
  • Nicolo Barella, Italy — 1 goal
  • Jamal Musiala, Germany — 1 goal
  • Emre Can, Germany — 1 goal
  • Niclas Fullkrug, Germany — 1 goal
  • Breel Embolo, Switzerland  — 1 goal
  • Kwadwo Duah, Switzerland — 1 goal
  • Barnabas Varga, Hungary — 1 goal
  • Dani Carvajal, Spain — 1 goal
  • Alessandro Bastoni, Italy — 1 goal
  • Nedim Bajrami, Albania — 1 goal
  • Adam Buksa, Poland — 1 goal
  • Wout Weghorst, Netherlands — 1 goal
  • Erik Janza, Slovenia — 1 goal

ODDS TO WIN EURO 2024 GOLDEN BOOT

*BetMGM odds as of June 16

  • Kylian Mbappe — +400
  • Harry Kane — +500
  • Cristiano Ronaldo — +1000
  • Romelu Lukaku — +1000
  • Jude Bellingham — +1200
  • Kai Havertz — +1200
  • Alvaro Morata — +1800
  • Niclas Fulkrug — +2000
  • Florian Wirtz — +2000
  • Cody Gakpo — +2200
  • Olivier Giroud — +2500
  • Antoine Griezmann — +3300
  • Phil Foden — +3300
  • Memphis Depay — +3300
  • Ilkay Gundogan — +3300
  • Bruno Fernandes — +3300
  • Artem Dovbyk — +3300 
