UEFA Euro Euro 2024 awards: Rodri wins Best Player, Yamal takes home Best Young Player Updated Jul. 14, 2024 5:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 European Championship concluded on Sunday with Spain beating England 2-1 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Spain will lift the trophy for the fourth time in its history, but that's the only hardware that its players will be going home with. Here is the full list of award winners from Euro 2024:

Best Player: Rodri, Spain

Rodri, the heart of Spain's midfield, has now won the Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Club World Cup and now the Euros.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Young Player: Lamine Yamal, Spain

Lamine Yamal, who turned 17 years old on Saturday, had four assists at Euro 2024, which is tied for the most-ever by a player at any single edition of the tournament. He's also the youngest-ever player to score and assist at a major international tournament (Euros or World Cup).

Top Scorer: Six-way tie

Six players finished as the top scorer in the tournament: Spain's Dani Olmo, England's Harry Kane, the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo, Germany's Jamal Musiala, Georgia's Georges Mikautadze and Slovakia's Ivan Schranz.

This is a developing story.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience UEFA Euro Spain Lamine Yamal

share