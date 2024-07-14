Euro 2024 awards: Rodri wins Best Player, Yamal takes home Best Young Player
The 2024 European Championship concluded on Sunday with Spain beating England 2-1 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
Spain will lift the trophy for the fourth time in its history, but that's the only hardware that its players will be going home with. Here is the full list of award winners from Euro 2024:
Best Player: Rodri, Spain
Rodri, the heart of Spain's midfield, has now won the Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Club World Cup and now the Euros.
Best Young Player: Lamine Yamal, Spain
Lamine Yamal, who turned 17 years old on Saturday, had four assists at Euro 2024, which is tied for the most-ever by a player at any single edition of the tournament. He's also the youngest-ever player to score and assist at a major international tournament (Euros or World Cup).
Top Scorer: Six-way tie
Six players finished as the top scorer in the tournament: Spain's Dani Olmo, England's Harry Kane, the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo, Germany's Jamal Musiala, Georgia's Georges Mikautadze and Slovakia's Ivan Schranz.
This is a developing story.
-
Euro 2024 Final: Time, date, how to watch Spain vs England
Euro, Copa América betting preview: 'anticipating a massive following for Argentina'
20 years apart, Yamal and Messi chase greatness on the same day, the same way
-
Euro 2024 schedule, fixtures: How to watch Euro Final, dates, times, TV channels, bracket
Soccer fans rejoice: Euro 2024, Copa América finals make for a Super Sunday
Euro, Copa América finals predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica
-
Springsteen, The Beatles, ABBA: What England fans are singing at Euro 2024
Euro 2024 odds, predictions, picks: Spain favored over England in Euro final
Will Euro 2024 have best finals ever? Spain coach thinks a classic awaits vs. England
Is there a third-place game for Euro 2024?
-
Euro 2024 Final: Time, date, how to watch Spain vs England
Euro, Copa América betting preview: 'anticipating a massive following for Argentina'
20 years apart, Yamal and Messi chase greatness on the same day, the same way
-
Euro 2024 schedule, fixtures: How to watch Euro Final, dates, times, TV channels, bracket
Soccer fans rejoice: Euro 2024, Copa América finals make for a Super Sunday
Euro, Copa América finals predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica
-
Springsteen, The Beatles, ABBA: What England fans are singing at Euro 2024
Euro 2024 odds, predictions, picks: Spain favored over England in Euro final
Will Euro 2024 have best finals ever? Spain coach thinks a classic awaits vs. England