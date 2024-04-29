National Basketball Association
Messi, Inter Miami teammates show up for Heat-Celtics playoff game
National Basketball Association

Messi, Inter Miami teammates show up for Heat-Celtics playoff game

Updated Apr. 29, 2024 9:01 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi took a night off to watch the Miami Heat.

The Inter Miami star and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as the world's best player — along with teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez — arrived just before tip-off of the Heat playoff game with the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

The group — some clad in Heat attire — arrived in the players' parking garage, then were brought in through a VIP entrance before making their way to their seats. Messi has been to the arena before for at least one other event, but never before had arranged to be at a Heat game since moving to Miami last year.

Inter Miami is 6-2-3 so far this season in Major League Soccer play, sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference and with the most points of any team in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi had two goals and an assist in Inter Miami's 4-1 win at New England on Saturday, and has multiple goal contributions in five straight matches — the first MLS player ever to do that. He has nine goals and seven assists in seven matches with Inter Miami this season.

Messi, who led Argentina to the World Cup title in 2022, has more than 800 goals in his career for club and country, making him one of the greatest scorers in soccer history. He scored twice in the 2022 World Cup final against France, a match that ended 3-3 with Argentina prevailing 4-2 on penalty kicks.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NBA Playoff Bracket: Updated schedule, scores, standings

2024 NBA Playoff Bracket: Updated schedule, scores, standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Draft Image NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes