Juan Soto to the Yankees? Staff predictions from the winter meetings (Pt. 2) Updated Dec. 3, 2023

Hot stove season is upon us. And while the MLB offseason has been quiet thus far, expect a flurry of activity during this week's winter meetings.

FOX Sports MLB experts Jordan Shusterman , Deesha Thosar and Jake Mintz are in Nashville, Tennessee to cover the annual proceedings. With nearly every major free agent and trade candidate still on the board, the crew offers its thoughts and predictions on what's to come in part two of our weekly roundtable.

6. The New York Yankees are the favorites to trade for Juan Soto. Which potential suitor are you most intrigued by him landing with?

Shusterman: I think the Yankees will find a way to get it done, but I do appreciate Toronto's reportedly similar aggression on the Soto front and love the potential fit there as well. He's exactly the kind of impact lefty bat that could single-handedly balance out and bolster the righty-heavy lineup in a serious way.

Thosar: The Yankees. Soto has been connected to the Yankees for so long now that I'm intrigued to see what that marriage will look like. If they do trade for him, they'd be giving up a handful of players for a one-year rental in the hope that he'll stay long term. All the while, the Yankees are operating in desperation. After New York's brutal 2023, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and the window closing on core players, the Yankees need Soto for the upcoming season and beyond.

Mintz: I'm actually most intrigued by the Yankees just because of how many storylines and questions it would conjure. Could the Yankees re-sign him? How does New York handle the pressure of having him on a one-year deal? Which pitchers do the Padres get back?

7. Which team needs Yoshinobu Yamamoto most?

Shusterman: Red Sox or Cubs. He fits incredibly well with a number of contenders, but many of them already have at least one ace atop the pitching staff. Inserting Yamamoto atop a Boston rotation in dire need of star power as the Chris Sale era wanes could at least be a start toward pushing them back to contention.

Thosar: Every team. Who wouldn't need a 25-year-old starter capable of being an ace? The Rangers and Mets, though, could really use Yamamoto to put their respective rotations over the top. If the Rangers can also sign Jordan Montgomery, they would have a solid chance of defending their World Series title with Nathan Eovaldi, Max Scherzer, Andrew Heaney and Yamamoto in the mix. The Mets, considered the front-runners for landing Yamamoto, desperately need rotation help. As it stands, only Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana and Luis Severino are locks in their starting five. Acquiring Yamamoto would make the Mets a strong contender again in the tough NL East.

Mintz: The Mets. Though owner Steve Cohen has been flippy-floppy on his team's willingness to full send for 2024, there's no doubt the Mets intend to be a juggernaut force in 2025 and beyond. But their farm system, albeit rejuvenated during last year's deadline, is still pretty devoid of high-end starting pitching. Yamamoto is only 25 years old — that's why he's going to get a large mountain of money — and could give the Mets a frontline arm for the next decade.

8. If you were running the Yankees and could acquire just one of Soto or Yamamoto this offseason, who would you choose?

Shusterman: Soto. He's far more of a known quantity and even if it's one year, the short term is crucial right now after the season they just had, and the offense beyond Judge badly needs a dependable boost. Soto is the best possible version of that, and I'm quite confident Yankees fans won't be sweating the potentially hefty return package much the second they see Soto in pinstripes.

Thosar: Soto. The Yankees offense needs a powerful left-handed bat, to be sure. But more than that, the Yankees need a hitter who can actually produce with runners in scoring position. The Bronx Bombers ranked 29th in batting average (.227) and OPS (.677) with runners in scoring position last year, sporting clips that were only better than Oakland. The Yankees need to create more chances by putting runners on base and driving them in. Soto is the perfect solution. He finished 2023 with a 1.015 OPS with runners in scoring position, good for ninth in MLB.

Mintz: ¿Por que no los dos? Soto fills a bigger need — Yankee outfielders not named Aaron Judge were big bad in '23 — but Yamamoto would be a bigger add, and I'd pick him. Soto is under control for just one season and will cost a cornucopia of pitching prospects. Yamamoto is only 25 years old and costs nothing but money.

9. There are a handful of notable pitchers reportedly available via trade. Which teams need to be most aggressive on that front?

Shusterman: I still think St. Louis has the pieces and the motivation to continue pushing for starting pitching, and I like an option like Tyler Glasnow or Dylan Cease a lot more than any of the other realistic free-agent options left. Baltimore also stands out as a team that should really be trying to improve the staff in a real way, even if they aren't willing to spend for the top-end names. Arizona is one other team that I think could and should be aggressive in this area.

Thosar: The Yankees, Dodgers, Rangers, Red Sox, Cubs, Mets, and Padres all need at least two starting pitchers to be considered contenders this upcoming season. I would expect all of these teams to be aggressive in the starting pitching market, whether those needs will be filled with signings or trades. Someone like Tyler Glasnow, who is under team control through 2024, could make sense for the Cubs. The Dodgers could be a solid fit for Corbin Burnes, and they've been linked to the right-hander since last winter.

Mintz: Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles. The Braves have just 3.5 reliable starters right now, and with Max Fried hitting free agency next winter, there's a clear hole forming in their rotation. The Red Sox are planning to compete in 2024 and their current pitching group, quite simply, isn't good enough. The Dodgers have their eyes and hearts set on Shohei Ohtani, but even if they land the two-way magician, their rotation is still bereft of dependable starting pitching, especially because Ohtani won't throw at all in 2024.

10. Who do you feel is the most underrated free agent and what team is his best fit?

Shusterman: Whether they land Soto or not, I think the Yankees should be strongly considering KBO star Jung Hoo Lee, whose sweet lefty swing could prove a perfect fit in Yankee Stadium and could also be a far more prudent investment than a mega-deal for Cody Bellinger. He might not have Yamamoto's overall ceiling, but his extreme youth for a free agent should also make him similarly appealing to a massive group of suitors. I just think he should be getting more attention. He hasn't been officially posted yet, but once that happens, I expect the buzz to grow considerably there – and I think it's warranted.

Thosar: Justin Turner. It might sound odd to consider a two-time All-Star and veteran like Turner to be underrated, but he still holds a lot of value as a workhorse with consistent results. Often, Turner can be overlooked and undervalued. He played in 146 games for the Red Sox in his age-38 season with a .276/.345/.455 slash line. He can play around the infield and serve as a DH. Off the field, Turner is lauded as a fan favorite and provides key experience in the clubhouse. The Diamondbacks are looking for a third baseman and Turner's veteran presence on a young squad could help Arizona reach the World Series again.

Mintz: Is Gary Sánchez Johnny Bench? No. Even though he helped guide Blake Snell to a Cy Young, there are still reasons to doubt Sánchez's defensive abilities behind the dish. But in a market so completely devoid of catching, the 31-year-old's offensive bounce back in 2023 makes him far and away the most enticing backstop on the market. A team that can spell Sánchez behind the dish and designated hitter feels like the best fit. Tampa has the need, but might not meet the price, so I'll say Detroit.

This story was compiled by: Deesha Thosar ( @DeeshaThosar ), Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz ( @CespedesBBQ ) .

