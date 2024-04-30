Major League Baseball Angels star Mike Trout to undergo knee surgery Updated Apr. 30, 2024 6:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, sidelining the three-time AL MVP indefinitely, team general manager Perry Minasian announced. The Angels believe Trout will be able to return this season, Minasian said.

It is unknown when the 32-year-old former MVP suffered the knee injury. Trout played the entirety of the Angels' 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in center field Monday and did not appear to be hurt.

Trout has a .220 batting average and .867 OPS in 29 games this season, but is tied for the MLB lead with 10 home runs. He is an 11-time All-Star and has won American League MVP three times, and has been considered one of the best overall players in baseball throughout the vast majority of his 13-year MLB career, all of which has been spent with the Angels.

Tuesday's news means that 2024 will be the fourth straight season where Trout has missed significant time due to injury.

Trout told reporters he had an MRI after playing in the Angels' 6-5 victory over Philadelphia on Monday. The outfielder fought back tears while describing the pain that gradually crept up on him after the game.

"It's crazy, because I look back and I don't even know when I did it," Trout said.

Trout's latest injury is another major blow to the Angels, who are off to an 11-18 start in their first season since Shohei Ohtani's free-agent departure. Los Angeles also has lost $245 million third baseman Anthony Rendon indefinitely to a torn hamstring. Rendon's tenure with the Angels, which began in 2020, has been marred by injuries and poor performance.

The 32-year-old Trout won his three MVP awards during a dominant decade of play in the 2010s, but the formerly durable outfielder has been bedeviled by injuries since 2021.

He missed all but 36 games of the 2021 season with a strained calf, and he missed several weeks of the 2022 season with a back injury. Trout then broke a bone in his hand last season, missing all but one game after July 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

