Major League Baseball Yankees' Gerrit Cole unlikely to return from IL before June Updated Apr. 29, 2024 8:32 p.m. ET

Don't expect to see Gerrit Cole back on the pitcher's mound in a New York Yankees game any time soon.

The six-time All-Star and reigning American League Cy Young Award winner has been dealing with elbow discomfort since spring training and has yet to appear in a game this season. Cole was shut down from baseball activities after his first spring start and placed on the 60-day injured list before the regular season began in late March. He is not eligible to be activated off that list until May 27.

Yankees fans got a glimmer of hope last week when cameras caught Cole playing catch on flat ground at Yankee Stadium. But according to FOX Sports MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees ace will likely have to wait to make his return to the active roster.

"It's probably unlikely he'll be ready at that time," Rosenthal said Monday on FS1. "It's a six-week buildup normally for pitchers in spring training, and that would be before six weeks [of Cole returning to baseball activities] are up. The good news for the Yankees is that they're winning, and they're doing really well without Cole, so there's no need to push this."

Rosenthal did say that Cole is expected to take another step in his rehab by throwing off a mound at some point this coming week.

The Yankees are currently 19-10 and one game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East despite getting nothing from Cole so far and a slow start to the season from superstar slugger and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge.

