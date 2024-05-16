Major League Baseball
Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan undergoes season-ending Tommy John surgery on right elbow
Major League Baseball

Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan undergoes season-ending Tommy John surgery on right elbow

Published May. 16, 2024 8:37 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

The team announced Thursday that the 24-year-old right-hander underwent the procedure Wednesday in Los Angeles.

"It's unfortunate to end a season, but we expect a full recovery," manager Dave Roberts said Thursday. "There wasn't a major setback, but from what I heard it just wasn't responding the way he had hoped, we had hoped. Getting the surgery was the right decision."

Sheehan had been expected to contend for a spot in the rotation this season, but he was slowed by shoulder soreness in spring training and began the season on the injured list.

He was 4-1 with a 4.92 ERA in 11 starts last season, including two relief appearances. He had 64 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings after he was promoted in June to start against the rival San Francisco Giants.

In his debut, he pitched six no-hit innings while striking out three and walking two.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

