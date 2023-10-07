2023 MLB playoffs live updates: Rangers beat Orioles, Astros lead Twins
The next round of the 2023 MLB playoffs is here, as all four division series kick off Saturday, and we've got you covered with all the action!
First, playoff baseball returned to Camden Yards for the first time in nine years as the Baltimore Orioles hosted but lost to the Texas Rangers, who surprisingly swept the Orioles' American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays in the wild-card round. Andrew Heaney took the ball for Texas, while Kyle Bradish was on the bump for Baltimore and young stars Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson made their postseason debuts.
Now, the Houston Astros look to advance to their seventh straight ALCS against an upstart Minnesota Twins squad that just won their first postseason series in 20 years. Justin Verlander once again starts for the Astros at home to open the playoffs, while Bailey Ober starts for Minnesota.
The action then shifts over to the National League with two intra-divisional matchups in the evening. First, the MLB-best Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a rematch of last season's shocking NLDS between these two clubs. Can the Phillies upset the mighty NL East champs again? Braves ace Spencer Strider faces Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez.
In the nightcap, the Arizona Diamondbacks head to Los Angeles for their first NLDS game since 2017, facing the same Dodgers team that swept them out of the playoffs that year. Clayton Kershaw makes another Game 1 start in Dodger Blue while Mookie Betts will take the field celebrating his 31st birthday. Merrill Kelly starts for the D-Backs.
Follow along with all the biggest plays and highlights below!
Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros
Power up!
Jose Altuve blasted the first pitch Ober threw in the bottom of the first over the left field wall, giving Houston an early 1-0 edge.
LOB
After grounding into a double-play with nobody out in the first inning, the Twins once again grounded into a double-play in the second. This time around, it ended the inning.
Later!
Yordan Alvarez got a pitch to hit and didn't miss it, as the Astros designated hitter unloaded on a 2-run home run in the bottom of the third. Houston led 3-0.
Early pitching change
Ober's outing ended after three innings for the Twins, who relieved him for Kenta Maeda. He threw 43 pitches (28 strikes).
Stay tuned for updates!
FINAL: Texas Rangers 3, Baltimore Orioles 2
Bradish looking sharp
The Baltimore right-hander Bradish struck out five batters across the first three innings.
Rangers strike
Evan Carter broke the ice for the Rangers in the fourth inning, lining an RBI double down the left field line.
The very next batter, Jonah Heim, then punched out an RBI single, giving Texas a 2-0 lead.
Mounting back
After Texas got two runs in the top half of the inning, Baltimore got a run of its own in the bottom half. With a runner on first base, Ryan Mountcastle laced an RBI double to left, pulling the Orioles to within one run. Later in the inning, the Rangers relieved Heaney for Dane Dunning.
Got that back
Jacob Webb took the mound for Baltimore in the sixth, but Texas third baseman Josh Jung met the right-hander with a bang, lifting a leadoff home run just over the center field wall.
Paging Jim Carrey!
Back and forth!
The Orioles immediately responded in the bottom half of the sixth, as Anthony Santander got ahold of a changeup from Dunning and sent it into the right-center field stands. Santander's solo shot knocked Dunning out of the game.
What a catch!
Orioles left fielder Austin Hays may have saved an inside-the-park home run in the top of the seventh when he made a diving catch near the left field foul line.
HUGE double-play
Rangers reliever Aroldis Chapman walked the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth but then induced a 6-4-3 double-play. Chapman then struck out Mountcastle to get Texas out of the inning unscathed.
Pain …
Henderson led off the bottom of the ninth for Baltimore with a single to right field, but he was later thrown out trying to steal second base. Jose Leclerc then shut the door for Texas.
Coming up:
Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves (6 p.m. ET)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers (9:20 p.m.)
Inside Ronald Acuña Jr.’s tumultuous offseason — and the historic 2023 that followed
5 burning MLB questions: Division series predictions, X-factors, players to watch
2023 MLB Playoff Bracket: Standings, divisional series schedule, results
Astros' Justin Verlander enters 10th postseason with less heat, same fire
2023 MLB Playoff schedule: World Series dates, How to watch, TV channels
Clayton Kershaw willed himself to another Dodgers postseason. Will it be his last?
Reds' Joey Votto plans to return for 'at least' one more MLB season
How to Watch Astros vs. Twins ALDS Game 1 - October 7
Astros vs. Twins ALDS Game 1 Prediction, Odds, Picks - October 7
