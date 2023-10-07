Major League Baseball 2023 MLB playoffs live updates: Rangers beat Orioles, Astros lead Twins Updated Oct. 7, 2023 5:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The next round of the 2023 MLB playoffs is here, as all four division series kick off Saturday, and we've got you covered with all the action!

First, playoff baseball returned to Camden Yards for the first time in nine years as the Baltimore Orioles hosted but lost to the Texas Rangers, who surprisingly swept the Orioles' American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays in the wild-card round. Andrew Heaney took the ball for Texas, while Kyle Bradish was on the bump for Baltimore and young stars Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson made their postseason debuts.

Now, the Houston Astros look to advance to their seventh straight ALCS against an upstart Minnesota Twins squad that just won their first postseason series in 20 years. Justin Verlander once again starts for the Astros at home to open the playoffs, while Bailey Ober starts for Minnesota.

The action then shifts over to the National League with two intra-divisional matchups in the evening. First, the MLB-best Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a rematch of last season's shocking NLDS between these two clubs. Can the Phillies upset the mighty NL East champs again? Braves ace Spencer Strider faces Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the nightcap, the Arizona Diamondbacks head to Los Angeles for their first NLDS game since 2017, facing the same Dodgers team that swept them out of the playoffs that year. Clayton Kershaw makes another Game 1 start in Dodger Blue while Mookie Betts will take the field celebrating his 31st birthday. Merrill Kelly starts for the D-Backs.

Follow along with all the biggest plays and highlights below!

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros

Power up!

Jose Altuve blasted the first pitch Ober threw in the bottom of the first over the left field wall, giving Houston an early 1-0 edge.

José Altuve clobbers a solo home run as the Astros grab a lead over the Twins

LOB

After grounding into a double-play with nobody out in the first inning, the Twins once again grounded into a double-play in the second. This time around, it ended the inning.

Later!

Yordan Alvarez got a pitch to hit and didn't miss it, as the Astros designated hitter unloaded on a 2-run home run in the bottom of the third. Houston led 3-0.

Yordan Alvarez slams a two-run home run as the Astros extend their lead over the Twins

Early pitching change

Ober's outing ended after three innings for the Twins, who relieved him for Kenta Maeda. He threw 43 pitches (28 strikes).

Stay tuned for updates!

FINAL: Texas Rangers 3, Baltimore Orioles 2

Bradish looking sharp

The Baltimore right-hander Bradish struck out five batters across the first three innings.

Rangers strike

Evan Carter broke the ice for the Rangers in the fourth inning, lining an RBI double down the left field line.

The very next batter, Jonah Heim, then punched out an RBI single, giving Texas a 2-0 lead.

Evan Carter, Jonah Heim help Rangers strike first against Orioles in ALDS

Mounting back

After Texas got two runs in the top half of the inning, Baltimore got a run of its own in the bottom half. With a runner on first base, Ryan Mountcastle laced an RBI double to left, pulling the Orioles to within one run. Later in the inning, the Rangers relieved Heaney for Dane Dunning.

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle knocks an RBI double to left field shrinking Rangers' lead to 2-1

Got that back

Jacob Webb took the mound for Baltimore in the sixth, but Texas third baseman Josh Jung met the right-hander with a bang, lifting a leadoff home run just over the center field wall.

Rangers' Josh Jung CRUSHES a solo homer to extend lead over Orioles

Paging Jim Carrey!

Back and forth!

The Orioles immediately responded in the bottom half of the sixth, as Anthony Santander got ahold of a changeup from Dunning and sent it into the right-center field stands. Santander's solo shot knocked Dunning out of the game.

Orioles' Anthony Santander ROCKETS a solo shot to trim deficit against Rangers

What a catch!

Orioles left fielder Austin Hays may have saved an inside-the-park home run in the top of the seventh when he made a diving catch near the left field foul line.

Orioles' Austin Hays makes an OUTRAGEOUS diving catch to close out 7th inning vs. Rangers

HUGE double-play

Rangers reliever Aroldis Chapman walked the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth but then induced a 6-4-3 double-play. Chapman then struck out Mountcastle to get Texas out of the inning unscathed.

Rangers' Aroldis Chapman throws a 101 mph fastball to strike out Ryan Mountcastle in 8th inning

Pain …

Henderson led off the bottom of the ninth for Baltimore with a single to right field, but he was later thrown out trying to steal second base. Jose Leclerc then shut the door for Texas.

Rangers' Jonah Heim comes in clutch to seal a 3-2 victory over Orioles

Coming up:

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves (6 p.m. ET)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers (9:20 p.m.)

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share