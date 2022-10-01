College Football
Michigan-Iowa Live Tailgate Party: Join RJ Young, special guests
College Football

Michigan-Iowa Live Tailgate Party: Join RJ Young, special guests

5 mins ago

No. 4 Michigan visits Iowa in what could be a classic matchup as the Wolverines' unstoppable force of an offense tries to rack up points against the Hawkeyes' immovable object of a defense.

Michigan has the nation's No. 1 scoring offense, averaging 50 points per game, while Iowa boasts the best scoring defense, allowing just 5.8 PPG. Something has to give, and fans can follow the action with "Big Noon Kickoff" on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

In addition to the main game broadcast with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft, you can also join RJ Young, host of "The Number One College Football Show," for a Live Tailgate Party during the game. Young will be joined by special guests, including former Michigan wide receiver Braylon Edwards and former Iowa running back Shonn Geene.

Follow along here!

Read more:

- NFL scouts will be watching these key matchups in Week 5

- Tiers for 18 CFP contenders, from Ohio State to Penn State, USC to UCLA

- Michigan-Iowa and more: Week 5 by the numbers

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 5: Top 25 lines, results
College Football

College football odds Week 5: Top 25 lines, results

37 mins ago
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Kentucky-Ole Miss
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Kentucky-Ole Miss

21 hours ago
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Alabama-Arkansas
National Football League

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Alabama-Arkansas

23 hours ago
College football odds Week 5: How to bet West Virginia-Texas
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet West Virginia-Texas

1 day ago
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Washington-UCLA
College Football

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Washington-UCLA

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes