College football odds Week 3: How to bet Miami-Texas A&M

The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes take a trip to College Station for a matchup against No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.

After two easy wins, Miami (FL) will face its first test of the season this week in Texas. The Hurricanes were sluggish in the first half of last week's game against Southern Mississippi, and their offensive line did not help matters much, giving up four sacks amidst all the pressure. Texas A&M poses a much tougher challenge.

The Aggies are reeling after a heartbreaking 17-14 loss to Appalachian State over the weekend. The offense was to blame early on as the Aggies only mustered up four first downs, converted one third down, and had 30 rushing yards at the half. The offensive line was no better, and the run defense was atrocious. The Aggies enter this game looking to save face and their season.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective in the game between the Hurricanes and Aggies from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 13 Miami @ No. 24 Texas A&M (9 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Texas A&M -6 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Miami covers)

Moneyline: Texas A& M -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Miami +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

This line may surprise some folks after Texas A&M lost at home to Appalachian State last week, a game we nailed in this space.

Somehow, the Aggies only scored 14 points against App State the week after that defense permitted 63 to UNC. But a key tenet of gambling is forgetting what you saw last week, and this environment will be completely different.

Night game. Kyle Field, national TV.

Jimbo Fisher’s career has been littered with letdowns. He seems never to be able to get his team up for inferior opponents. But the Aggies will be ready for the 2-0 Hurricanes. Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke will have his first real chance to impress NFL scouts, and he’ll be doing so against an A&M defense that was on the field for 82 snaps last week.

Can the Texas A&M offense do enough? The 186 yards last week were laughable, and another slow start might lead to a QB change, with LSU transfer Max Johnson potentially injecting life into the offense. The total has been pounded, going from 49 to 45.

At this point, the best value may be in betting the over 45.

PICK: Over 45 total points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

