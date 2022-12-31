College football highlights: Alabama-Kansas State in Sugar Bowl; Iowa-Kentucky in Music City
The college football bowl season heats up this weekend, highlighted, of course, by the College Football Playoff semifinals later on Saturday.
[Related: Everything to know about the CFP semis]
Before that, though, there are a pair of high-profile bowl games earlier on Saturday. One of them is the Sugar Bowl, which features Big 12 champion Kansas State (10-3), which stunned CFP entrant TCU in the conference championship game, taking on an Alabama (10-2) squad that is undoubtedly angry about coming up short of the CFP.
At the same time, the Music City Bowl will be in action, featuring a Big Ten-SEC battle between the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) and Kentucky Wildcats (7-5).
Here are the highlights from Saturday's early bowl games.
Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State
In the building
Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky
Pregame scene
Stay tuned for highlights!
Read more:
- Everything to know about the College Football Playoff semifinals
- Ohio State finds itself in the unusual role of underdog
- Sonny Dykes: From college baseball player to coaching in CFP
- Michigan seeds shades of Cade McNamara in TCU's Max Duggan
- C.J. Stroud is still writing his Ohio State legacy
- Max Duggan, CJ Stroud and 6 other NFL Draft prospects with most to gain in New Year’s bowls
- Three keys to victory for every CFP team
- College football's top bowl games: By the Numbers
- NFL size, Olympic speed: Meet a most unique recruit
- Bowl games 2022: Schedule, picks, results for all 43 games
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- How Pelé brought the beautiful game to the United States
- 23 in '23: Top college basketball storylines entering the new year
- As LeBron James turns 38, his historic brilliance is being wasted by Lakers
- 2022-23 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
- MLB free agency tracker: Signings, best players available