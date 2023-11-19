College Football
AP Top 25: Ohio State jumps Michigan a week before 'The Game'
Published Nov. 19, 2023 2:12 p.m. ET

Ohio State passed Michigan and moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, a week before the Big Ten rivals play another top-five matchup, and No. 4 Washington also flip-flopped with No. 5 Florida State.

Georgia remained No. 1 and received a season-high 61 first-place votes. The Bulldogs have been atop the rankings for 23 straight weeks, the second-best streak in the history of the poll and 10 behind the record held by Southern California (2003-05).

The top five teams, all unbeaten, had held their places for five straight weeks. All improved to 11-0 on Saturday, but the order changed on Sunday.

Michigan had been No. 2 since the preseason but slipped a spot after playing its closest game yet. The Wolverines, without suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh, beat Maryland 31-24.

The Buckeyes received one first-place vote after blowing out Minnesota.

Washington won 22-20 on the road against Oregon State, which slipped five spots to No. 15, and moved up a spot. The Huskies have their highest ranking since reaching No. 4 in 2016, their lone playoff season and the last time the Pac-12 had a team in the College Football Playoff.

Florida State dropped a spot after beating FCS North Alabama 58-13, but it suffered a far more significant loss. Quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field in the first quarter with what appeared to be a serious injury to his lower left leg.

No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Louisville all held their spots after victories, and Missouri moved up to No. 10.

Here is the entire top 25:

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. Washington
5. Florida State
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Louisville
10. Missouri
12. Penn State
13. Ole Miss
13. Oklahoma
15. LSU
15. Oregon State
16. Arizona
20. Notre Dame
18. Tulane
19. Kansas State
20. Iowa
21. Oklahoma State
22. Liberty
23. Toledo
24. James Madison
25. Tennessee

Reporting by The Associated Press.

