College Basketball Kansas coach Bill Self: Hunter Dickinson has 'no limitations' heading into tourney Updated Mar. 21, 2024 2:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas will be without star guard Kevin McCullar Jr. for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, but fortunately for the Jayhawks, head coach Bill Self provided a positive update on the status of Hunter Dickinson's shoulder injury.

"No. No. No limitations," Self said ahead of Kansas' matchup against Samford on Thursday, per On3. "The question we had initially was if he tried to go up and dunk the ball hard, hang on the rim with one arm. Something like that. But there has been no limitations."

Dickinson initially sustained the shoulder injury in a loss against No. 1 Houston during the Jayhawks' final regular-season game. The 7-foot-2 center was forced to leave in the second half after dislocating his shoulder.

He was able to avoid surgery, but missed the Big 12 Tournament, during which Kansas lost by 20 in the first round against Cincinnati.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the injury will not prevent Dickinson from participating in the Big Dance, it doesn't necessarily mean that it won't come into play during the tournament.

"That doesn't mean he can't get stung and come right back, but he has done really well so far," Self added.

Dickinson leads Kansas in rebounds and blocks, and just barely trails McCullar as the Jayhawks' leading scorer. In his first season in Lawrence, he averaged 18 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 55% from the field.

With Kansas already down one star, the Jayhawks will look to an available Dickinson to help them survive the chaos of March Madness.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share