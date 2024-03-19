College Basketball Kansas star Kevin McCullar out for NCAA tournament, Bill Self says Updated Mar. 19, 2024 9:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Kansas men's basketball team is shutting down star guard Kevin McCullar and will be without him for the NCAA Tournament that begins this week, head coach Bill Self told reporters Tuesday.

McCullar led the Jayhawks in scoring this past season with 18.3 points per game along with 6.0 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game. He had been dealing with a lingering knee injury in recent weeks and had not played since Kansas' March 9 loss to Houston.

McCullar issued a statement on social media shortly after Self's comments.

There was a silver lining for Kansas on Tuesday, however, as Self said this week that star forward Hunter Dickinson is on track to play in the Jayhawks' first-round game, which is set to tip off at 9:55 p.m. ET on CBS. The Jayhawks are a No. 4 seed in the midwest region and will play No. 13 Samford in their first-round game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dickinson is averaging 18.0 points per game, second on the team behind McCullar, in his first season at Kansas since transferring from Michigan. He suffered a dislocated shoulder in Kansas' regular season finale and, like McCullar, did not play in the Big 12 tournament, where the Jayhawks were upset by Cincinnati without their two leading scorers.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Kansas Jayhawks Kevin McCullar Hunter Dickinson

share