College Basketball
Kansas star Kevin McCullar out for NCAA tournament, Bill Self says
College Basketball

Kansas star Kevin McCullar out for NCAA tournament, Bill Self says

Updated Mar. 19, 2024 9:22 p.m. ET

The Kansas men's basketball team is shutting down star guard Kevin McCullar and will be without him for the NCAA Tournament that begins this week, head coach Bill Self told reporters Tuesday.

McCullar led the Jayhawks in scoring this past season with 18.3 points per game along with 6.0 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game. He had been dealing with a lingering knee injury in recent weeks and had not played since Kansas' March 9 loss to Houston.

McCullar issued a statement on social media shortly after Self's comments.

There was a silver lining for Kansas on Tuesday, however, as Self said this week that star forward Hunter Dickinson is on track to play in the Jayhawks' first-round game, which is set to tip off at 9:55 p.m. ET on CBS. The Jayhawks are a No. 4 seed in the midwest region and will play No. 13 Samford in their first-round game. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Dickinson is averaging 18.0 points per game, second on the team behind McCullar, in his first season at Kansas since transferring from Michigan. He suffered a dislocated shoulder in Kansas' regular season finale and, like McCullar, did not play in the Big 12 tournament, where the Jayhawks were upset by Cincinnati without their two leading scorers.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Kansas Jayhawks
Kevin McCullar
Hunter Dickinson
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 March Madness bracket predictions: Upset picks and tournament brackets from FOX Sports writers

2024 March Madness bracket predictions: Upset picks and tournament brackets from FOX Sports writers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes