FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO to televise Hawks’ introduction of coach Lloyd Pierce

ATLANTA – FOX Sports Southeast will deliver live coverage of the Atlanta Hawks press conference introducing new Head Coach Lloyd Pierce on Monday, May 14, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Pierce was previously an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers (2013-18). He has also been an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies (2011-13), Golden State Warriors (2010-11) and Cleveland Cavaliers (2007-10).

The press conference will also be available on FOX Sports GO, an app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content through programming distributers.

FOX Sports Southeast is the exclusive regional home of the Atlanta Hawks, with coverage reaching more than six million households throughout Georgia and parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina. Local channel listings for each state can be found here.

