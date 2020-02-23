Donaldson, Berrios make spring debuts in Twins’ 5-5 tie with Toronto

Minnesota fans were treated to watching Josh Donaldson suit up in a Twins uniform for the first time Sunday afternoon in Fort Myers, Fla.

Donaldson, who the Twins signed to a franchise-deal worth $92 million in free agency this offseason, made his spring-training debut in Minnesota’s 5-5 tie with Toronto.

Donaldson went 0 for 3 on the afternoon. He grounded out to third base in the first inning, whiffed on three pitches in the third inning and grounded out again to third in the fifth frame before hanging up the cleats for the day.

Also making his spring debut was right-hander Jose Berrios, who started the contest and compiled four strikeouts while allowing just one hit (no runs) over two innings.

The Twins played small ball early Sunday and opened a 4-0 lead when Ehire Adrianza reached base on an error from center fielder Anthony Alford. Drew Maggi came in to score from first base.

But Toronto stormed back, scoring three runs off Twins pitcher Jorge Alcala in the sixth inning and two more off Jake Reed in the seventh to take a 5-4 lead.

Zander Wiel, a 12th-round pick by the Twins in 2015 who crushed 24 homers for Triple-A Rochester in 2019, clobbered Minnesota’s first home run of the spring to tie the game at 5 in the eighth inning.

Ehire Adrianza had a nice performance at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two runs scored in the draw.

The Twins return to the field Monday afternoon for a matchup with Boston at 12 p.m. The game will be televised on FOX Sports North.