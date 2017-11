SP Andrew Cashner

The 31-year-old Cashner has bounced around a bit in his eight-year career, pitching for four teams, the latest a one-year stint in Texas where he went 11-11 with a 3.40 ERA and 1.320 WHIP. Cashner had his best years with the Padres, including a 2.5 ERA in 2014. However, like many pitchers, Cashner has struggled staying on the field. He's never pitched more than 184 2/3 innings in a season and had 166 2/3 in 28 starts for Texas in 2017. He's a solid guy to have in the middle or back end of the rotation, as long as he doesn't cost much, but one possible detraction: Cashner whiffed only 4.6 per nine innings last year, easily a career low. Is he trending down or was that merely a blip?