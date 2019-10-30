Oklahoma City and Portland square off in division matchup

Portland Trail Blazers (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

Portland faces Oklahoma City for a Northwest Division matchup.

Oklahoma City finished 9-7 in Northwest Division action and 27-14 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Thunder averaged 23.4 assists per game on 42.6 made field goals last season.

Portland finished 53-29 overall and 6-10 in Northwest Division play in the 2018-19 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 6.7 steals, 5 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Steven Adams: day to day (knee).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Pau Gasol: out (foot), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation).