Chicago plays Atlanta for conference showdown

Chicago Bulls (2-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (3-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

Chicago faces Atlanta for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Atlanta finished 29-53 overall and 16-36 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hawks averaged 113.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.4 last season.

Chicago finished 22-60 overall and 16-36 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Bulls averaged 7.4 steals, 4.3 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Hawks Injuries: Evan Turner: out (achilles), Chandler Parsons: out (knee), Allen Crabbe III: out (knee).

Bulls Injuries: None listed.