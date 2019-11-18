Suns take on the Celtics for cross-conference matchup

Boston Celtics (10-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (7-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

Phoenix faces Boston in out-of-conference play.

Phoenix finished 19-63 overall with a 12-29 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Suns averaged 107.5 points per game last season, 17.6 from the free throw line and 28.9 from deep.

Boston went 49-33 overall with a 21-20 record on the road a season ago. The Celtics shot 46.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

Celtics Injuries: Gordon Hayward: out (left hand).