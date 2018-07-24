Los Angeles Lakers re-sign Travis Wear to 2-way contract
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed forward Travis Wear to a two-way contract.
The Lakers announced the deal Tuesday.
Wear played 17 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. He also appeared in 29 games for their G League affiliate, scoring 16.7 points per game for the South Bay Lakers.
Wear was born in Long Beach and attended high school in Santa Ana, California, before playing one season at North Carolina and three more at UCLA. He played 51 games for the New York Knicks during the 2014-15 season before spending the next two years out of the NBA.
Los Angeles Lakers re-sign Travis Wear to 2-way contract
