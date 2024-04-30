LeBron James addresses retirement rumors: 'I do not know yet'
When the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Monday, the attention immediately shifted to LeBron James, the league's all-time leading scorer and the face of the league.
James, 39, has a player option worth $51.4 million that he can exercise this summer, or he can decline it to become an unrestricted free agent. There's also the possibility that James retires after 21 seasons, one that has grown more likely in recent years. James will be 40 years old in December.
In other words, James' future is in his hands, and no one knows what he's going to do — not even him.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, James addressed the rumors about his future by saying he hasn't made up his mind yet, and hinted that his decision won't be made any time soon.
James averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 71 games with the Lakers this past season. He'll join Team USA at the summer Olympic Games in Paris this summer along with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis.
