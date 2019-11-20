Los Angeles faces Boston, looks for 5th straight home win

Boston Celtics (11-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (9-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

Los Angeles comes into a matchup against Boston as winners of four home games in a row.

Los Angeles finished 48-34 overall with a 26-15 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Clippers averaged 115.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.3 last season.

Boston finished 35-17 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Celtics averaged 112.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.0 last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee).

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart: day to day (sprained right ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (left hand).