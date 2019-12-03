Detroit faces Cleveland on 5-game road skid

Detroit Pistons (7-13, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (5-14, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will look to stop its five-game road skid when the Pistons take on Cleveland.

Article continues below ...

The Cavaliers are 4-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 3-8 in games when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers.

The Pistons are 2-4 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit is 1-6 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 42.6 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers and Pistons face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers with 11.1 rebounds and averages 17.3 points. Collin Sexton has averaged 17 points and added 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43.7 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Luke Kennard leads the Pistons averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 16.9 points per game and shooting 40.3 percent from beyond the arc. Langston Galloway has averaged 3.1 made 3-pointers and scored 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 107.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 102.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 20 assists, 7.7 steals and two blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 50.1 percent shooting.

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Cedi Osman: day to day (back), John Henson: day to day (hamstring).

Pistons Injuries: Svi Mykhailiuk: day to day (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).