One Thing to Watch: The Chicago Bulls collect win No. 72

When debates are had about the greatest NBA dynasties of all-time, there are a number of viable options.

You’ve got Bill Russell’s Celtics. You’ve got Magic’s ‘Showtime’ Lakers, followed by Shaq and Kobe’s Lakers. And most recently, you’ve got Steph Curry’s Warriors.

But in the 1990s, no franchise matched Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls.

And their 1995-96 season was arguably the most dominant in NBA history.

After returning from his first retirement more than halfway through the 1994-1995 season, Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals by the upstart Orlando Magic, a team that featured Penny Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal.

It made many wonder if Jordan was no longer Jordan.

So of course, the 1995-1996 version of the Bulls, led by MJ, came back with a vengeance.

The Bulls would jump out to a record of 38-3 through the first 41 games of the season en route to only losing 10 games all year, which stood as the fewest losses in a single season in league history for two decades, before the 2015-2016 Golden State Warriors lost only 9 games.

The Bulls’ 72-10 season helped catapult Jordan back atop his perch as the best player in the world. That season, he would win his fourth NBA MVP award, behind averages of 30.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Phil Jackson would also win his only Coach of the Year award, and unlike the 73-9 Warriors, the Bulls won the NBA championship that season.

There’s been a lot of Bulls talk lately.

