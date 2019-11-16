Brooklyn plays Chicago on 3-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (4-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (4-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

Brooklyn heads into the matchup with Chicago after losing three straight games.

Chicago went 22-60 overall and 16-36 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Bulls averaged 104.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.4 last season.

Brooklyn finished 42-40 overall and 19-22 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Nets averaged 112.2 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point distance last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Bulls Injuries: Cristiano Felicio: out (wrist), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot contusion).

Nets Injuries: Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: day to day (shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).