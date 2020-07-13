Pitching has the upper hand in Cardinals’ Sunday intrasquad game

ST. LOUIS — Strong pitching and shaky defense were the themes of the day as the Cardinals held their third intrasquad game of the summer at Busch Stadium on Sunday.

Miles Mikolas started for the road team and John Gant led a parade of relievers for the home squad as the two teams played to a 2-2 tie over five innings. Mikolas allowed two unearned runs on one hit, a hit batter and no walks while striking out two over 2 2/3 innings. Gant, meanwhile, had arguably the most impressive stat line of the day, throwing a scoreless, hitless first inning while recording one walk and one strikeout.

Prospects Andrew Knizner and Max Schrock were the offensive stars for the road team, picking up the only two extra-base hits of the afternoon — both doubles off reliever Ryan Helsley in the second inning. Knizner drew positive reviews for his offensive performance:

This is an unofficial stat, but it seems like pretty much every time I get to see Andrew Knizner hit at spring/summer training, he hits the crud out of the baseball. — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) July 12, 2020

Schrock, who also had a walk, drove in a run with his two-base hit and was one of only three players in the game to reach base twice, joining road teammate Tommy Edman (0 for 1 with two walks) and outfielder Austin Dean, who had two singles for the home team. Harrison Bader contributed a two-out RBI single for the road squad, while Matt Carpenter grounded into a fielder’s choice for the home team’s lone RBI. A second run scored on that play due to a throwing error.

Errors turned out to be a running theme on Sunday, with the road team committing four of them: two each — one throwing, one fielding — from Schrock, who was playing third base, and first baseman Rangel Ravelo. With the errors prolonging innings and potentially causing pitchers to be overworked, the Cardinals twice utilized a rule that they’ve instituted in order to keep things moving. Innings were “rolled” in order to limit pitch counts, even though the team in the field hadn’t yet gotten three outs.

#Cardinals have called the inning after getting more errors (three) than outs (out). Sim game. Shrug emoji. — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) July 12, 2020

Shildt said that he’s managed enough extended spring games where an offense would work a pitcher but hit the count before scoring and felt like they got ripped off. This way, there’s a competitive reward. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 12, 2020

While Schrock obviously struggled at times at the hot corner, he also made a standout play in the fourth inning to rob Paul DeJong of a base hit:

Nice play at 3B to rob DeJong. @dgoold on the play by play. pic.twitter.com/oJe2eEpTg6 — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) July 12, 2020

After Mikolas and Gant exited, both sides received primarily strong results from their bullpens. The road team received two scoreless innings of relief — one each from veteran lefties Brett Cecil and Andrew Miller.

Miller had a particularly strong day, striking out two in the final frame of the day:

Game tied (sorta) in the bottom of the ninth, Carpenter facing Andrew Miller with two outs and two runners aboard. The pay-off pitch occurs nearly simultaneously with… A firework exploding? I certainly hope it was a firework. pic.twitter.com/EXDjU0JoNj — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) July 12, 2020

On the home side, Ryan Helsley allowed a run and two hits but struck out two in the second inning. Junior Fernandez gave up a hit and a walk over a scoreless third, then Jake Woodford allowed a run, a hit and two walks with a strikeout over 1 2/3 innings.

Following the intrasquad game, Mikolas and outfielder Tyler O’Neill both talked about the difficulties of facing their teammates while preparing for the shortened 2020 season:

Miles Mikolas on facing teammates in intrasquad games: "I'm going out there and I'm trying to get guys out. If I'm going fishing with Wong tomorrow on the off day, I'm still looking at him as public enemy No. 1 when he gets in that box." #STLCards pic.twitter.com/IAq8mFvPjw — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) July 12, 2020

Tyler O'Neill on facing #STLCards teammates in intrasquad games: "It's weird facing Cardinals pitchers and seeing Cardinals fielders out there. It's an adjustment, but we're getting good reps out there." pic.twitter.com/K0l6zqUZ2T — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) July 12, 2020

Following the intrasquad game, manager Mike Shildt provided updates on the three Cardinals players who have been confirmed as testing positive for COVID-19. Per Shildt, third baseman Elehuris Montero and left-handers Génesis Cabrera and Ricardo Sánchez have not yet tested negative:

Shildt says Cabrera, Montero and Sánchez have each recently had another positive COVID-19 test. They remain asymptomatic. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 12, 2020

In order to begin participating in team activities, both players must test negative twice at least 24 hours apart from another while also remaining fever-free for 72 hours as part of MLB’s new safety protocols.