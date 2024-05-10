United Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Expert's UFL Week 7 picks Updated May. 10, 2024 2:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 7 of the UFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the UFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on UFL Week 6 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Who will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing + receiving)?

John Lovett, Ricky Person, Jr., Daweood Davis, Wes Hills

John Lovett leads the UFL in rushing carries and rushing yards while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He’s a high-volume rusher and I’m guaranteed to get enough touches to have the most total yards.

Prediction: John Lovett

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

Michigan Panthers, DC Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, Houston Roughnecks

Michigan has scored 35 and 28 points in its last two games and is playing an Arlington defense this weekend that cannot stop anyone. Arlington allows the most points, most rushing yards and nearly the most passing yards of the eight teams in the UFL. San Antonio has a well-balanced offense and is facing a DC defense that’s second to last in yards allowed per game.

Prediction: Michigan, San Antonio, DC, Houston

3. Will the TOTAL SCORE of the St. Louis Battlehawks @ Birmingham Stallions game be OVER or UNDER 47.5 points?

Over OR Under

I will gladly take the Over here with the two best offenses in the league. Maybe I’m just rooting for points, but these teams score the most, they convert on third down and don’t turn the ball over.

Prediction: Over

4. Which will be the HIGHEST TOTAL in Week 7?

Luis Perez (QB, completions); Jordan Ta'amu (QB, rushing yards); UFL TOTAL touchdowns in Week 7; UFL TOTAL sacks in Week 7

Luis Perez is averaging 21.5 completions per game and he’s playing a Michigan defense that’s third-worst in the league at allowing pass completions. Feels like the play here.

Prediction: Luis Perez completions

5. Order the following by who will have the most RECEPTIONS from highest to lowest:

Justin Hall, Tyler Vaughns, Cody Latimer, Kelvin Harmon

Latimer’s Brahams are facing the second-worst passing defense in the league. Hall is second in the league in receptions, followed by Vaughns and Harmon.

Prediction: Cody Latimer, Justin Hall, Tyler Vaughns, Kelvin Harmon

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

St. Louis Battlehawks Win, or lose by 4 points or fewer OR Birmingham Stallions Win by 5 points or more

If the Stallions are going to lose their first game in over a year, it’s going to be to St Louis. The Battlehawks are 5-1 and allow the second-most points while scoring the most in the league. So I’ll call my shot and take St Louis with the upset in this game.

Tie Breaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: St. Louis 30, Birmingham 27

