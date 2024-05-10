MLS
2024 MLS odds: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami vs. Montreal odds, lines
MLS

2024 MLS odds: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami vs. Montreal odds, lines

Published May. 10, 2024 7:44 a.m. ET

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will face off against Montreal this Saturday in an exciting MLS battle.

The match begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Apple TV.

When these two squads squared off in early March, Montreal got the 3-2 victory. But here's the thing, Messi missed that match. This weekend, La Pulga should be in the lineup and him and the team come into this in good form. 

How will Messi & Co. fare when they face Montreal on Saturday? 

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's look into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbooks:*

Inter Miami CF at Montreal (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Apple TV)

Result at the end of regulation:

Inter Miami -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Montreal +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)  
Draw: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)
Under: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

LIONEL MESSI WAGERS 

Messi to score anytime goal: -125 (bet $10 to win $18)
Messi to score first goal: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Messi to score last goal: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Messi to score two or more goals: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Messi to score three or more goals: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

* odds as of 5/9/2024 

Is Lionel Messi the biggest star in USA Sports? & Chucky Lozano talking with San Diego FC

Is Lionel Messi the biggest star in USA Sports? & Chucky Lozano talking with San Diego FC

In Miami's most recent game against New York, Messi scored one goal and had five assists as his squad rolled the Red Bulls 6-2.

Miami's record is currently 7W-2L-3D (24 points) and they're first in the Eastern Conference. 

Montreal's record sits at 3W-4L-3D (12 points) and 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Lionel Messi's goals are special, but his assists are what make him and Inter Miami a real threat

Lionel Messi's goals are special, but his assists are what make him and Inter Miami a real threat

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes