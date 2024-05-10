MLS 2024 MLS odds: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami vs. Montreal odds, lines Published May. 10, 2024 7:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will face off against Montreal this Saturday in an exciting MLS battle.

The match begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Apple TV.

When these two squads squared off in early March, Montreal got the 3-2 victory. But here's the thing, Messi missed that match. This weekend, La Pulga should be in the lineup and him and the team come into this in good form.

How will Messi & Co. fare when they face Montreal on Saturday?

Let's look into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbooks:*

Inter Miami CF at Montreal (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Apple TV)

Result at the end of regulation:

Inter Miami -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Montreal +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Draw: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)

Under: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

LIONEL MESSI WAGERS

Messi to score anytime goal: -125 (bet $10 to win $18)

Messi to score first goal: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Messi to score last goal: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Messi to score two or more goals: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Messi to score three or more goals: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

* odds as of 5/9/2024

Is Lionel Messi the biggest star in USA Sports? & Chucky Lozano talking with San Diego FC

In Miami's most recent game against New York, Messi scored one goal and had five assists as his squad rolled the Red Bulls 6-2.

Miami's record is currently 7W-2L-3D (24 points) and they're first in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal's record sits at 3W-4L-3D (12 points) and 11th in the Eastern Conference.

