Colts’ Luck to take another week off nursing lower leg injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Luck will miss another week of practice as he continues to recover from a lower left leg injury.

He last practiced July 28. The Colts already had said the injury probably would keep Luck out of the entire preseason.

Luck was initially diagnosed with a strained calf in March and did not participate in any of the team’s offseason workouts. When training camp opened, he was limited to individual drills and seven-on-seven, but no full team drills. When the pain persisted, Luck returned to rehab and was permitted to run the starting offense only in walk-throughs.

The Colts also signed running back James Williams and waived defensive end Dadi Nicolas amid a rash of running back injuries.