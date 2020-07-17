FOX Sports Indiana announces 2020 Reds telecast schedule

FOX Sports Indiana is scheduled to televise 60 Cincinnati Reds games to Indiana in 2020, the network announced Friday.

Coverage begins with the opener Friday, July 24, when the Reds take on the Detroit Tigers at 6 p.m. ET, preceded by a special one-hour Reds Live pregame show at 5 p.m.

Thom Brennaman and Chris Welsh call most games, with Jim Day reporting. On select games, Day calls the play-by-play and Jeff Brantley serves as analyst.

Each telecast starts and ends with Reds Live pregame and postgame. Brian Giesenschlag and Sam LeCure host with Danny Graves and Charlie Walter filling in throughout the season.

When Reds games overlap with Indiana Pacers or Indiana Fever basketball on FOX Sports Indiana, the Reds can be seen on FOX Sports Indiana Plus, the network’s second channel.

Each telecast is also streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com.

Reds telecasts are produced by FOX Sports Ohio. All Reds games in 2020 – home and away – will be produced out of Cincinnati. Announcers will call home games from Great American Ballpark, and road games out of FOX Sports Ohio’s Cincinnati studio.

Click HERE for the complete Reds on FOX Sports Indiana schedule.