Jaguars OL Jermey Parnell, Patrick Omameh both ruled out for Sunday against Cardinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without two starting offensive linemen against Arizona on Sunday.

The Jaguars (7-3) downgraded right tackle Jermey Parnell and left guard Patrick Omameh from questionable to out, saying neither player traveled with the team Saturday.

It will be the third missed game in as many weeks for Parnell (knee) and the second straight for Omameh (quadriceps). Both missed practice all week.

Josh Wells is expected to start again in place of Parnell, and Chris Reed is expected to sub for Omameh.

The Jaguars have won four in a row and are looking for their first five-game winning streak since 2005 against the Cardinals (4-6).