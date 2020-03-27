Panthers agree to terms with D Max Gildon on 3-year, entry-level contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have agreed to terms with defenseman Max Gildon on a three-year, entry-level contract.

“Max is a dynamic and exciting young defenseman who possesses size and skill and plays the game with an edge,” said Tallon. “Since beginning his collegiate career, he has been a key player for the University of New Hampshire and has been a leader for his team. We are thrilled for Max to take the next step in his development with the Panthers.”

Gildon, 20, appeared in 34 games with the University of New Hampshire (Hockey East), producing a team-leading 29 points (7-22-29). Named to Hockey East’s 2019-20 Third All-Star Team, Gildon’s 29 points ranked him third among all Hockey East defensemen in scoring.

The 6-foot-3, 191-pound native of Plano, Texas, recorded 73 points (21-52-73) over 101 games with the Wildcats (2017-18 to 2019-20). In each of his three seasons with UNH, Gildon led the club’s defensemen in scoring.

On the international stage, Gildon won gold with Team USA at the 2017 U-18 World Junior Championship, posting six points (4-2-6) in seven games, leading all of the tournament’s in goals (4) and was named to the tournament’s All-Star Team.

He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (66th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.