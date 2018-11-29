Twi-lights: The best from Bucks vs. Bulls

From big dunks to clutch shots, check out the best highlights and interviews from the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 116-113 win over Chicago.

That fourth quarter at @FiservForum was NUTS! Full highlights from a @Bucks win ⤵ pic.twitter.com/SV0Yc7LhW4 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 29, 2018

Mom’s here making sure the Lopez boys play nice 😂 pic.twitter.com/cZHogDqkKe — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 29, 2018

Ersan Ilyasova is back, and he’s scored nine points in the opening two quarters! He joins @Katie_George05 at the break: pic.twitter.com/8T6uel3lMQ — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 29, 2018

🚨 SPLASH MOUNTAIN MILESTONE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/T12oT7hbIH — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 29, 2018

In other news, the Prez is a perfect 6 for 6 from downtown! 👀 pic.twitter.com/4GFDTCUJ1N — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 29, 2018

.@Katie_George05 chats with tonight’s hero @khris22m after his late 3 gave the @Bucks a win at home: pic.twitter.com/WiHyikHFIH — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 29, 2018

Coach Bud: “Big shot by @khris22m. The guys found a way to win a tough game.” #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/3yWgW7v2L7 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 29, 2018

Khris had the clutch shot, but big games from Giannis and Brogdon propelled the @Bucks to a win. @CraigCoshun and @stevenovak16 with more: pic.twitter.com/hiRTvYUip2 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 29, 2018