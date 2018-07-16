Bucks sign forward Ersan Ilyasova
The Milwaukee Bucks welcome a familiar face back to the organization with the signing of 10-year NBA veteran Ersan Ilyasova.
Ilyasova was originally drafted by the Bucks with the 36th pick in the 2005 NBA Draft and spent seven seasons in Milwaukee (2006-07 and 2009-15).
In 453 games with the Bucks, the forward averaged 10.7 points and 6.0 rebounds and currently ranks seventh on Milwaukee’s all-time list for 3-pointers made with 428.
Ilyasova most recently wrapped up the 2017-18 season with the Philadelphia 76ers after starting the year with the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 10.9 points and 5.9 rebounds in 69 games between the two teams.