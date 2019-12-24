Diet, shooting, communication have taken Bucks’ Antetokounmpo to next level

Giannis Antetokounmpo had become such an attraction after just a few seasons in the league that ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy said a couple years ago he wanted to see the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, even if it was just a practice.

The jump out of the gym explosiveness, the ability to go end to end — or until wherever he decides to leap for a dunk — in just a few strides made Antetokounmpo a highlight waiting to happen. The league took notice and put the Bucks on the Dec. 25 schedule last year, their first appearance since 1977.

The Bucks are back this year, bringing the NBA’s best record to Philadelphia powered by a much more complete MVP.

The athleticism that helped the Greek Freak score a career-best 52 points against the 76ers last March is still there, now bolstered by emerging leadership and outside shooting skills that might just make Milwaukee (27-4) the team to beat this season.

Things like sugar and soda are absent from his diet, with Antetokounmpo, who turned 25 this month, having learned what it takes to keep him available to play as often as he possible.

“Because when you’re a rookie, you eat a burger before the game, you drink a Coke and you just go out there and play,” he said. “But as you grow older you can’t be doing that. You know that that’s not going to last and once you realize that as fast as possible, that’s going to help you take care of your body.”

A reliable perimeter shot has taken longer but Antetokounmpo could be getting there. He made five 3-pointers last week when the Bucks beat the Lakers in a showdown for the NBA’s best record and is hitting 34.2% while taking more than five per game, by far the most in his career. Like Michael Jordan and LeBron James before him, he was already good enough to be one of the best even before he developed a good jumper. Once they did, they became champions and Antetokounmpo, averaging 31 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists, could be on a similar path.

“We’re certainly excited about what he’s doing and how he’s improving as a shooter just in general, including the 3,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said, “and we know that if he’s making those and the way he can attack and get to the basket and get to the rim, it’s just going to make things really, really difficult on the defense. So he’s just got a lot of work to keep doing and he will do it.”



Budenholzer also raves about Antetokounmpo’s improved communication with his teammates. Antetokounmpo said he had been more comfortable leading by example, but understood that his voice needed to be heard more.

“I think going to the offseason, obviously you’re growing up and you come back, you see the team and you realize this is your team and guys want to hear your voice and you do not just have to lead on the court, you’ve got to lead off the court also,” he said. “So I just had to be more vocal and coach Bud wants me to be more vocal and that’s what I’ve been doing.”