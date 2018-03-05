Who is new Bucks forward Shabazz Muhammad?

The Milwaukee Bucks officially signed Shabazz Muhammad on Sunday.

The 26-year-old forward, a former first-round pick in 2013, brings much more to the table than just his dynamic scoring — and awesome nickname “Bazz.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bucks’ recent addition to their rotation:

— Muhammad was selected 14th overall in the 2013 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota originally took Trey Burke with the ninth pick but sent him to Utah in exchange for the 14th and 21st picks, which they used to select Muhammad and Gorgui Dieng.

— According to the Star Tribune, Muhammad was thinking of legally changing his name from the full “Shabazz Muhammad” to his nickname “Bazz” this year. Not going to lie, that would look sweet on the back of a Bucks jersey.

— Bazz has scored double-digit points in five of nine career matchups against the Bucks, including 22 points last season when he knocked down 4 of 5 attempts from the perimeter.

— Away from basketball, Muhammad is passionate about fashion. He described his fashion sense as “sneaky” to More Than Stats in 2015.

— Muhammad’s best game in his NBA career was a 35-point effort against the Golden State Warriors in 2016. He was 9 of 12 from the field and 15 of 17 from the free-throw line, helping the Timberwolves hand Golden State one of its nine regular-season losses in 2015-16.

— He’s known more for his scoring than defense, but beware when you’re trying to drive to the hoop. Especially if you’re a 12-year-old baller at a camp.

— Muhammad was ranked as the nation’s top high school recruit in the Class of 2012. Bazz, who played prep basketball in Las Vegas, elected to play for coach Ben Howland at UCLA. He led the Bruins in scoring (17.9 points per game) in his lone collegiate season before declaring for the NBA draft.

— A left-handed shooter, Muhammad has struggled with his outside shot at times in his five-year career, but he knocked down 52.2 percent (36 of 68) of his 3-point attempts during a 29-game stretch from Dec. 11 to Feb. 8 last season.

— Yep, he’s on social media. Keep up with his latest fashion statements and dunk highlights on Twitter (@ShabazzMuhammad) and Instagram (@bazz).