Packers all-time tournament second round: 1962 (1) vs. 1997 (9)

Second-round matchup in the all-time Green Bay Packers tournament — No. 1 seed 1962 vs. No. 9 seed 1997.

Vince Lombardi’s second championship team was his most dominant. Green Bay went 13-1 – with the lone loss coming at Detroit on a short week on Thanksgiving – and had a point differential of plus-267. Unsurprisingly, the Packers led the NFL in both points scored (415) and points allowed (148). Quarterback Bart Starr completed 62.5% of his passes and threw for 2,438 yards. NFL MVP Jim Taylor led the league with 1,474 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. The defense featured five All-Pros – Herb Adderley, Willie Davis, Bill Forester, Henry Jordan and Dan Currie. In addition, Willie Wood led the NFL with nine interceptions. The Packers would defeat the New York Giants in the NFL championship 16-7.

Round 1: 1962 (No. 1 seed) 42, 2011 (No. 16 seed) 31

Brett Favre won another MVP after throwing for 3,867 yards with 35 TDs and 16 INTs, leading Green Bay to the best point differential in the NFC. The Packers’ dynamic offense included a 1,000-yard rusher (Dorsey Levens with 1,435 and 7 TDs) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Antonio Freeman, 81-1,243-12, and Robert Brooks, 60-1,010-7). Meanwhile, the swarming defense had four players with 100+ tackles – safeties LeRoy Butler (who also had five INTs) and Eugene Robinson and linebackers Bernardo Harris and Brian Williams. Reggie White had another double-digit sack season, with 11. Green Bay would make it back-to-back Super Bowl years after convincing wins over Tampa Bay and at San Francisco but came up short in its quest for a repeat championship vs. Denver.

Round 1: 1997 (No. 9 seed) 15, 1944 (No. 8 seed) 14