Kylian Mbappé gets a mixed reception from fans in last home game for PSG
Kylian Mbappé gets a mixed reception from fans in last home game for PSG

Published May. 12, 2024 4:57 p.m. ET

Kylian Mbappé got a mixed reception from Paris Saint-Germain fans at his last home game for the club against Toulouse in the French league on Sunday.

As the lineups were announced at Parc des Princes, there were loud jeers from sections of the crowd when Mbappé's name was read out. But shortly after, ultra supporters from the CUP — Paris Ultras Collective — unfurled a banner in his honor behind one of the goals.

It read "Enfant de la Banlieu" (Kid from the Suburbs) in reference to the Parisian suburb of Bondy where Mbappé grew up. They also made a giant tifo in his image, featuring Mbappé in a trademark pose with his arms crossed. Mbappé went over to the fans and applauded.

Mbappé publicly confirmed on Friday that he is leaving at the end of the season, having already informed the club in mid-February.

Although he has yet to announce his destination, Mbappé is widely expected to join 14-time Champions League winner Real Madrid, a club that has been linked to the French supserstar and 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner for the past several years.

Madrid will play for its record 15th Champions League against Bourissa Dortmond next month in London after rallying to defeat Bayern Munich in the semifinal last month.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Kylian Mbappe
