Packers Snap Counts: Lazard’s role increases heading into playoffs

When gearing up for the Green Bay Packers in the postseason, opponents will have to prepare for a new name in the passing game: Allen Lazard.

Partly due to the lack of production from other options in Jimmy Graham, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allision and mostly due to his high level of play, Lazard has taken over Green Bay’s No. 2 role.

Lazard has seen the second-most snaps among wide receivers in the last three games. He played a career-high 67 snaps against Detroit and was the second-leading receiver, behind Davante Adams, of course, catching four receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Valdes-Scantling, who had every opportunity to claim the WR2 position early in the year, was on the field for just 20 plays. Jake Kumerow played 17 snaps.

Lazard, the undrafted free agent out of Iowa State, put his name on the map with a big touchdown catch in October against Detroit, and has seen his role rise ever since.

The 24-year-old has hauled in 35 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Green Bay played a season-high 88 offensive snaps against Detroit. So, yes, they earned that first-round bye.

— Offensive linemen Bryan Bulaga (concussion) and Corey Linsley (back) both left the game early due to injuries.

— Third-round pick Jace Sternberger was on the field for 12 plays but has still yet to make his first NFL catch. He’s been targeted once.

— Linebacker Blake Martinez, the NFL’s second-leading tackler, played in 100% of the snaps in 12 of 16 games this year. He missed eight snaps against the New York Giants, four against Oakland, three vs. Chicago and one against the Los Angeles Chargers.

GAME 16: AT LIONS (OFFENSE)