Still kickin’: Packers’ Crosby boots competition

Mason Crosby, Packers kicker (⬆️ UP)

Remember last summer when Green Bay brought in Sam Ficken as competition for Crosby? Yeah, that won’t be an issue this year. Scheduled to be a free agent this offseason, the soon-to-be 36-year-old (in September) signed a lucrative three-year contract with the Packers. Crosby is coming off a season in which he tied the franchise record for field-goal percentage, missed just one extra-point attempt and set a personal best in touchback percentage. Crosby has been the Packers’ kicker since being taken in the sixth round of the 2007 draft and hasn’t missed a game since. That won’t be changing in 2020. Don’t expect the likes of Ficken or any other kicker in camp this summer.

The LoBros, Bucks centers (⬆️ UP)

Brook Lopez missed one game but averaged 14.0 points over 25.9 minutes in the three contests in which he did suit up. He had 15 points and five blocks against Toronto on Tuesday, his 10th game with 5+ blocks this season, which is sixth-most in Bucks history. Robin Lopez continues to get in a groove. He averaged 8.8 points in 19.9 minutes, shooting 53.8% from the field and making 7 of 15 (46.7%) 3-point attempts. As a reminder, Robin had 11 3-pointers in his career before this season.

Khris Middleton, Bucks forward (⬆️ UP)

The two-time All-Star keeps playing like one. On Monday, he went for 40 points – tied for the third-highest of his career – in a win over Washington, draining a 3-pointer in with a half-minute left in overtime to put Milwaukee up for good (he scored the Bucks’ final nine points in the game, including a pair of free throws with seven seconds remaining to provide the final three-point margin). Middleton averaged 28.8 points — on 57.3% shooting – and 7.5 rebounds in four games last week.

Marvin Williams, Bucks forward (⬇️ DOWN)

The veteran seems like he’ll be a solid addition in the stretch run for Milwaukee, but he had a tough week. Williams averaged just 3.5 points per game and made only one-third of his shots. The good news is he ended on a high note, making 3 of 6 3-point attempts in Tuesday’s win over the Raptors.

Chad Spanberger, Brewers first baseman (⬆️ UP)

Your first reaction could well be: “Who?” The left-handed hitting 24-year-old was the player acquired from Toronto for pitcher Chase Anderson and was coming off a Double-A season in which he batted .237/.308/.399. But there’s something to be said about a good first impression. Spanberger got two at-bats in spring training games this week … and homered in each. He did combine to hit 27 homers in 2018 with three Single-A teams. So, maybe the Brewers could have a gem. Or maybe it’s just spring training. Either way, good for him.

